100 years ago in the Inland Northwest: A dynamited dam, women in golf and a ‘failure’ of a boy mayor were making headlines

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Someone dynamited the dam at Hauser Creek, which regulated the water level of Hauser Lake in North Idaho.

Authorities found sections of concrete, wood splinters and pieces of trees more than 200 yards up the hill above the dam.

Nobody had a clue who the mysterious dynamiters might be, or what their motive was. Some of the water diverted by the dam was used to irrigate a few hundred acres.

From the golf beat: The golf fad was not only for men. The Spokane Country Club announced that 53 women had signed up for an 18-hole tournament, which would be followed by a buffet luncheon and card party.

From the Boy’s Day beat: William Ude, Jr., 17, presided over the Spokane City Council as the “boy mayor,” as part of the Rotary Club’s Boy’s Day.

Young Mayor Ude was thwarted in his attempt to implement his agenda, which included a six-hour school week, free ice cream and the right of students to go on strike.

“I have been a failure as a mayor,” a downcast Ude said. “My supporters in the high school were depending on me to push through the six-hour school week plan and the right to strike in schools issue.”

One of the city commissioners said Ude’s tenure was anything but a failure.

“This has been the most peaceful session of the City Council for months,” he said.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1898: Louisiana adopts a new constitution with a “grandfather clause” designed to eliminate Black voters.