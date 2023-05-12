Corrections
May 12, 2023 Updated Fri., May 12, 2023 at 7:41 p.m.
Wrong name reported
The free walk-in legal clinic, named Sandy Williams Justice Center Free Walk-In Legal Clinic, was an idea Dennis Cronin, Sandy Williams and Rev. Walter Kendricks had, according to Dennis Cronin, of the Law Office of DC Cronin and clinic director. A wrong name was mentioned in a story that ran on the front page of the Northwest section of Friday’s Spokesman-Review.
