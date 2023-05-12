Dave Boling: Seahawks rookies come out for first minicamp practice, Pete Carroll enjoys the view

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

RENTON – A series of five rookie draft picks appeared in the tented media-interview area after their first minicamp practice with the Seattle Seahawks.

At some point in their inquisitions, each of the players gestured across the manicured fields, past the leafy cottonwoods where the resident pair of bald eagles nests when not circling above practice.

Ultimately, they all pointed at the placid, silver-blue Lake Washington, not further than a pooch-punt away from where they stood. They shook their heads and sighed at the scenery.

Just another day on the Renton Riviera.

And if you think that kind of atmosphere doesn’t help the Seahawks when it comes to recruiting free agents or making rookies from less commodious locales across the country, you’re mistaking.

I’ll get to that point, and coach Pete Carroll’s opinion on the topic, after some newsy developments.

All 10 draft picks and 25 undrafted free agents practiced Friday afternoon at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center headquarters.

The Hawks’ two first-round draft picks, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, saw limited duty (nothing during team sessions). They each claimed they were being “eased in” to the action, but Carroll cited previous hamstring troubles that they’re keeping an eye on.

Two of the draft picks, defensive end Mike Morris (Michigan, fifth round) and nose guard Cameron Young (Mississippi State, fourth round), offered a pleasant surprise, arriving much larger than expected.

Morris, at 6-6, not only appeared extraordinarily rangy, but weighed in at 295, 20 pounds above his college weight. Young was listed at 304, but Carroll said he’s now above 320.

On the topic of big guys, Carroll loved what he saw during a walkthrough of fourth-round guard Anthony Bradford (LSU) and fifth-round center Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan).

Oluwatimi seemed a steal on draft weekend, lasting until the third day despite having won the Rimington Award as the nation’s best center, and the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman.

Oluwatimi didn’t give up a sack in 410 pass plays last season, and coach Jim Harbaugh said he “has the strength of 10 men.”

Apparently, he has their brains, too.

“We’ve always cherished the guy who can be the play caller up front,” Carroll said. “Olu’s got that background. He’s a really bright kid and has all the physicals.”

Bradford is so powerful that he bench-pressed 225 pounds 31 repetitions – in high school.

“Me and Olu are going to be close,” Bradford said. “He’s a very smart player and I think he can help me. He’s already got his face in the (play) book, and I got my face in the book. When we put our minds together, it’s gonna be nasty.”

Yes, nasty, especially considering they have the chance to earn starting positions along with bookend tackles drafted last spring, Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.

That, fans, augurs a bright future.

Aside from citing the team’s “enthusiasm and juice,” Carroll noted a quality often overlooked by the draft experts when listing young players’ strengths. Punctuality.

“They were out here 20 minutes early, waiting for practice to start,” Carroll said. “They’re eager. It’s a sold group of guys. It feels like there’s a number of guys who have the potential to be leaders. You can just feel it.”

New linebacker Derick Hall (second round, Auburn) captured the rookies’ tone: “There’s no place I would rather be than here.”

Carroll hears that frequently, especially from players from the south and east coast. “They were talking about it coming off the field today,” Carroll said of the high-70s temperature moderated by a lake breeze. “Of course, we build it up, ‘oh, it’s always like this here’.”

When Paul Allen bought the team and started looking to build a better headquarters than the small facility in Kirkland, he could have found cheaper real estate elsewhere in more remote King County than the 19-acres along the water that previously had been an industrial property.

But he bought this and turned it into an NFL showplace.

“How could you ever be playing football by a lake like this, a gorgeous setting,” Carroll said. “It’s helped us over the years, giving us a chance to recruit, and guys that come through here that we’re not able to sign, we’ll leave an impression and they’ll think about it and maybe come back.”

Small wonder they come to work early.