Isaac Jones, a star forward for Idaho last season, transfers to Washington State

PULLMAN – Isaac Jones, one of Idaho’s top players last season, is staying on the Palouse for his final season of eligibility.

The All-Big Sky Conference forward/center signed with Washington State on Friday.

Jones comes to WSU as a four-star transfer recruit and the No. 9-ranked big man in the portal, according to 247Sports.com.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pounder was named newcomer of the year in the Big Sky and earned all-conference second-team honors last season after averaging 19.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Jones finished second in the Big Sky and 36th nationally in scoring. He set a career high with 42 points (19-of-26 shooting from the field) against Sacramento State on Jan. 5. Jones led the conference in blocks (35) and ranked second in the Big Sky with 11 double-doubles. The Spanaway, Washington, native topped the conference in field-goal percentage at 62.9% – ninth nationally.

Jones is a skilled post-up scorer who uses his strength to push past defenders and get to the rim. Jones shot just 6 of 19 from 3-point range, but he has a soft touch on short-range attempts and showed some flashes from midrange.

The Cougars needed a boost for their frontcourt, and Jones seems poised to claim a starting job next season.

“Isaac is the addition we need to become the best version we can be,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said, quoted in a news release. “He adds length, skill and feel to our frontcourt. He can play inside and out, has a great shooting touch, plays unselfish and is easy to play with. … He is someone you can play through on the offensive end and (he) makes others better.

“Isaac provides an emotional and social maturity to our team with his veteran experience,” Smith added. “He’s relishing the opportunity to get the Cougs to the next level.”

After graduating from Orting High, Jones spent three seasons at Wenatchee Valley College. In 2021-22, he led the Northwest Athletic Conference in scoring (25.3 ppg), rebounding (13.2 per game) and field-goal percentage (69.5%), and was named NWAC Player of the Year.

The transfer portal has been a mixed bag for the Cougars this offseason.

Jones is WSU’s third addition out of the portal, joining forward Jaylen Wells and guard Joseph Yesufu. The 6-7 Wells earned Division II All-America honors after scoring 22.1 points per game last season for Sonoma (California) State. Yesufu, a 6-foot combo guard and projected starter at WSU, appeared in 69 games over the past two seasons at Kansas.

The Cougars have lost six players to the portal since the season ended. Center Adrame Diongue entered the portal Friday. Veteran forward DJ Rodman transferred to USC earlier this week. Guard TJ Bamba is headed to Villanova. Center Dishon Jackson signed recently with Charlotte. Reserve center Jack Wilson joined Minnesota. Backup forward Carlos Rosario is still in the portal.

Cougars add prep signee from Seattle

Isaiah Watts, a 6-3 combo guard, also joined the program Friday.

Watts played four seasons at West Seattle High, earning All-Metro League honors twice. He spent a postgraduate season at South Kent School in Connecticut, helping the team win the New England Prep School AAA championship and earn a berth to the 2023 National Prep Championships.

A three-star prospect (247), Watts committed to Seton Hall in November but reopened his recruitment April 27.

“Isaiah is another in-state home run for the Cougs,” Smith said. “He is someone we have watched closely over the last couple of years and we are thrilled when he became available. He is a long, rangy guard with a good feel for how to play the game. He can dribble, pass, drive, cut and shoot at a high level. A year of prep school … allowed him to mature physically, academically and emotionally.”

Watts is the son of Donald Watts, a former Washington Huskies standout who led the Pac-10 in 3-point percentage in 1998-99. Isaiah Watts’ grandfather is Slick Watts, who played guard for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1973-78.

“Isaiah comes from great basketball bloodlines,” Smith said. “As a Washington native, he’ll bring great pride and enthusiasm to the Palouse.”