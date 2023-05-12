Juan Melendez breaks game open with homer, Spokane Indians fall to Hillsboro 8-3

From staff reports

Juan Melendez blew the game open with a three-run home run in the sixth inning and the Hillsboro Hops beat the Spokane Indians 8-3 in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium on Friday.

The Indians (15-13) had a four-game winning streak snapped. Spokane leads the six-game series with the Hops (11-20) 3-1.

Jordan Beck’s 13-game hitting streak for Spokane came to an end after a 0-for-4 night.

Hillsboro’s Shane Muntz started the scoring in the second inning with a solo homer to left-center.

The Indians’ Yanquiel Fernandez reached in the third on a wild pitch after a strikeout. Juan Guerrero doubled, and AJ Lewis walked to load the bases.

Another wild pitch allowed Fernandez to score and both runners moved up. Ben Sems singled to score both for a 3-1 lead.

The Hops got one back in the fourth on an RBI single by JJ D’Orazio. They loaded the bases with no outs, but Victor Juarez (2-1) came back to pick up back-to-back strikeouts and a pop-up to limit the damage.

Juarez wasn’t so lucky in the fifth. Channy Ortiz lined a two-run homer over the short wall in right to put the Hops up 4-3. Juarez got a strikeout, his ninth of the outing, but gave up a single to D’Orazio and manager Robinson Cancel called for a reliever.

Juarez allowed four runs on six hits – two homers – and a walk over 4⅔ innings.

Joel Condreay relieved and got out of the fifth before running into trouble in the sixth. With a run in and two on, Melendez clubbed a long homer over the netting in left-center to put the Hops up 8-3.

It was Melendez’s third homer of the series.