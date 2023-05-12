Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of murdering children, found guilty by Idaho jury

By Alex Brizee The Idaho Statesman

BOISE – Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mother whose children’s disappearance and fringe religious beliefs garnered national attention, has been found guilty of the first-degree murders of two of her children.

The once-lively courtroom, filled moments earlier with laughter and chatting, quickly turned silent in anticipation, aside from mousy whispers and the clacking keyboards Friday afternoon. After six weeks of the criminal trial and just seven hours of deliberation, the 12-person jury reached a verdict, and convicted the 49-year-old Rexburg woman of all six felony counts. That includes three counts of conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft for stealing Social Security and child care benefits after her kids’ deaths. She faces up to life in prison.

Law enforcement officers – including a key witness, Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo – hugged victims’ family members and friends in the courtroom. Others handed out fist bumps or pats on the back.

Three years ago, authorities found the remains of 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan buried in shallow graves on the property of Vallow Daybell’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Investigators on the case uncovered a trail of messages, recordings and corroborating witnesses, showing that the couple held fringe beliefs that her children were “demons” who needed to be “cast out” – or killed, according to witness testimony.

After their deaths, Vallow Daybell continued to collect Social Security and child care benefits. She was also found guilty of grand theft.

“JJ, I love you,” Larry Woodcock, JJ’s grandfather, said after the verdict. “Papa wish you were here in other circumstances. Tylee, Papa loves you.”

To have convicted Vallow Daybell of the first-degree murder counts of JJ and Tylee, the jury needed to conclude that she killed, encouraged or commanded someone else to kill her children. Prosecutors in the indictment said the Daybells espoused religious beliefs “for the purpose of justifying” or encouraging the homicides.

“No one here is charged because of their religious beliefs,” Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood said during his closing argument Thursday.

“They are charged for using those religious beliefs for the purpose of murder.”

Sentencing date still in question

Boyce didn’t set a date for Vallow Daybell’s sentencing. He said a typical case takes about two months before the presentencing documents are finalized, but because of the complicated nature of Vallow Daybell’s case, it could take longer. Boyce removed the death penalty as an option in March.

Prosecutors in a written statement said they “want to express sincere appreciation to the many members of law enforcement and the community who tirelessly worked together to hold Lori Vallow Daybell accountable.” With Chad Daybell’s case still pending, they “remain committed to pursuing justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.”

Vallow Daybell’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

Vallow Daybell to be extradited to Arizona

A trial date hasn’t been set for Chad Daybell – who’s also charged with similar crimes as Vallow Daybell and the first-degree murder of Tammy Daybell – but his trial is expected sometime next year. He’s pleaded not guilty to the eight felonies against him, online court records showed.

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell still faces a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with Charles Vallow’s death.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, in a written statement, said it intends to prosecute Vallow Daybell on the charge and asked for her to be extradited back to Arizona after she’s sentenced and transferred to the Idaho Department of Correction.

“The extradition can take from several weeks to several months,” the statement said.

Vallow Daybell could also be charged with the attempted murder of her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, FOX10 Phoenix reported. Police said they believe Cox attempted to shoot Boudreaux in October 2019, and the Daybells conspired to murder him, the Arizona outlet reported.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined to charge Chad Daybell with attempted murder in March 2022, according to Fox10 Phoenix, but said Vallow Daybell’s charges were still under review. Karla Navarrete, a spokesperson for the attorney’s office, said the attempted murder charge is still under review.

If Vallow Daybell appealed her conviction – which wouldn’t happen until after the sentencing hearing – it wouldn’t affect the extradition process, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, deputy chief of staff for the attorney’s office, said by email.

What jury ‘went through … is mind-boggling’

Outside the Ada County Courthouse, nearly 100 people gathered to hear from JJ’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, as the Louisiana couple walked out on the front steps. The crowd began to cheer lyrics from Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” JJ’s song.

The Woodcocks were major advocates for the children, having asked the Rexburg Police Department to conduct a welfare check when they went missing.

The grandparents offered a $20,000 reward for any information to raise awareness about Tylee and JJ’s disappearance.

“I want to personally thank, and I want to personally hug every one of those jurors,” Larry Woodcock told reporters in a thick southern drawl. “What they went through – what they saw – is mind-boggling. I hope that nobody ever has to go through this. I hope that nobody ever has to see and hear the details of what happened to JJ, to Tylee and to Tammy.”

Larry Woodcock, who wore a shirt with “World’s Greatest Papa,” said he had a final message for Vallow Daybell.

“Turn out the lights, the party’s over,” Larry Woodcock said, singing a Willie Nelson song. “They say that all good things must end.

“Lori, it ended.”