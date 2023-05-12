Pedestrian dies in collision on Interstate 5 in Tacoma; multiple traffic lanes blocked
May 12, 2023 Updated Fri., May 12, 2023 at 6:33 p.m.
A person died Friday morning in a collision on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma, according to the Washington State Patrol. Multiple lanes and an on-ramp from state Route 7 to the interstate were fully blocked.
The incident was reported at about 7:22 a.m. near East McKinley Way, the Washington State Department of Transportation wrote on Twitter. The three right lanes were blocked.
Details of the collision were not immediately available. Trooper Robert Reyer tweeted that the person killed was a pedestrian. Troopers, WSDOT and the Tacoma Fire Department responded to the scene.
Northbound traffic was stop-and-go for about 2 miles, according to WSDOT’s travel map.
