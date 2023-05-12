Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep baseball stays alive; Mead boys soccer advances to state
May 12, 2023 Updated Fri., May 12, 2023 at 10:22 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Friday’s high school sports and district tournament action.
Baseball
Gonzaga Prep 17, Central Valley 7 (5): Cavan McKeirnan went 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs and the Bullpups (12-12) beat the visiting Bears (9-14) in a District 8 4A loser-out game Friday.
Henry Sandberg had two hits, three RBIs and three stolen bases for G-Prep, which hosts Hanford in the district third-place game on Saturday for a trip to state.
Softball District 8 3A
Mead 16, Cheney 9: Charlie Stern went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs and the fourth-seeded Panthers (16-7) eliminated the seventh-seeded Blackhawks (9-12).
Mead plays in a loser-out game on May 20. Tatum Sloan went 2 for 3 with a double for Cheney.
Southridge 11, Ridgeline 1: Avery Garvey struck out nine in a five-inning complete game and the Suns (13-9) eliminated the visiting Falcons (8-12) in a District 8 3A loser-out game.
Kamdyn Bettinson knocked in two runs for Southridge. Quincy Coder hit a home run for Ridgeline.
1A
Freeman 11, Colville 1: Kaylee Ripke struck out 10 in a five-inning complete game and the Scotties (14-5, 9-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (10-9, 6-6) in an NEA game. Ripke went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Boys soccer
Mead 1, Walla Walla 0: Wes Starley scored in the fourth minute and the Panthers (12-3-2) beat the Blue Devils (9-8) in the District 8 3A second-place game at Union Stadium to advance to state.
Pullman 2, Othello 1: Nick Neville scored an insurance goal in the 59th minute and the visiting Greyhounds (16-2) beat the Huskies (11-3) in a District 5/6/8 2A crossover, earning Pullman a state berth.
Carlens Dollin scored a first-half goal and assisted on Neville’s goal.
