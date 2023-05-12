Spokane police investigating after body found in river

May 12, 2023 Updated Fri., May 12, 2023 at 8:55 p.m.

Spokane police detectives are investigating after rafters discovered a body Thursday afternoon in the Spokane River.

Police and the Spokane Fire Department responded around 4 p.m. after rafters guided the body to shore near the 7600 block of Aubrey White Parkway by Plese Flats in Riverside State Park, according to Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and release the identity of the body, as well as the cause and manner of death, Humphreys said.

No other information was released.