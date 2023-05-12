Track and Field: Mead’s Charlotte Cullen peaking at GSL 4A/3A sub-districts; Clarkston’s Christian Howell has career day at 2A championships

Mead's Charlotte Cullen competes at the Greater Spokane League 3A championships at Central Valley HS on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Keenan Gray/For The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

Mead’s Charlotte Cullen has shown signs she is peaking at the right time of the year.

Following a win in the 3A girls 1,600-meter on day one of the GSL 4A/3A sub-district track and field championship on Wednesday, Cullen returned to Central Valley High School on Friday with another lifetime best performance in the girls 800 to conclude day two of competition.

The junior posted a two-second personal best time of 2 minutes, 11.96 seconds, winning by almost five seconds to capture her second event of the two-day meet.

“I hit exactly where I wanted to be at the 200 and 400,” Cullen said, who won the 1,600 in 5:05.72 on Wednesday. “It feels really good to have this experience.”

Cullen ran an even race, going through the first 400 in 65 seconds, then closed with another 65 to lead the pack, with University freshman Kyla Roberts finishing second in 2:16.02.

Cullen’s teammates Teryn Gardner and Olivia Ferraro finished third and fourth, respectively, with Gardner running 2:16.29 and Ferraro running 2:17.47.

Mt. Spokane’s Parker Westermann threw down another lifetime best run in the 3A boys 1,600, running 4:16.87 to lead a Wildcat sweep of the top three spots, with Kade Brownell placing second in 4:19.53 and Ben Sonneland in third at 4:19.72.

Opening up with in a 2:10 in the first 800, Westermann was able to close the final half of the race in a 2:06, including a 60-second last 400 meters to pick up his second win of the meet – just 48 hours later after a personal best of 9:18.74 in the 3,200.

“It felt tough coming in, but I stuck with it,” Westermann said. “I wanted to come through 64 and 64 at 2:08 and it was a little off. I knew I just had to pick it up.”

Central Valley’s Brandon Thomas won three events in the boys ambulatory shot put, javelin and 100, highlighted by his 49-6 personal best throw in shot put. The Eastern Washington football commit won the javelin with a throw 105-09 and won the 100 in a time of 13.78.

Thomas’ teammate Rodney Minette took care of business in the 4A boys shot put, hitting a mark of 54-5.25, winning by over nine feet.

Mead’s Dominick Corley put down another solid effort to win the 3A boys 100 in 10.67, followed by a strong anchor leg in the boys 4x100 relay to lead the Panthers to win in 42.23 past rival Mt. Spokane in 42.77.

Mt. Spokane’s Karissa Linder hit a lifetime best mark in the 3A girls long jump at 17-11.50, to go along with her personal best in the girls 200 in 25.19.

Gonzaga Prep’s Rhyan Madden won the 4A girls 200 by almost a second in a personal best 25.47.

Central Valley’s Nicole Bissell completed the distance sweep with wins in the 4A girls 800 and 3,200 races to go with her 1,600 victory Wednesday, running 2:15.14 in the 800 and 11:20.97 in the 3,200.

University’s Addy MacArthur prevailed in the 3A girls discus, throwing a lifetime best mark of 127-10 over Mead’s Cassie Moeller at 123-1.

North Central’s Cameron Dewey went wire-to-wire with Mt. Spokane’s Bradley Runge in the 3A boys 300 hurdles, with Dewey edging Runge at the line by a margin of 39.45 to 39.51.

Mead’s Raegan Borg outkicked North Central’s Kendall Carter to win the 3A girls 3,200 in a time of 11:07.07.

Mt. Spokane’s boys 4x400 team of Runge, Jackson Hale, Sonneland and Bode Gardner lowered their state-leading time by two seconds to run 3:20.64. Gardner also picked up an individual win in the 3A boys 400, running 49.12.

Mead’s girls 4x400 team, featuring Nora Cullen, Ferraro, Gardner and Charlotte Cullen, clocked a state-leading 3:57.71 to win the 3A girls race.

GSL 2A championship

Clarkston’s Christian Howell had a career day in the boys 100 and 200 with lifetime best runs at the GSL 2A Championship at West Valley High School.

Howell kicked it off with a 10.84 effort in the 100, followed by a 22.25 run in the 200 to complete the short-sprint sweep.

Rogers’ Ellabelle Taylor and West Valley’s Lauren Matthew went head-to-head in the girls 100 and 200, with Taylor taking the 100 in 12.46 and Matthew the 200 in 25.28.

Pullman’s Liam Fitzgerald won the boys 800 and 1,600 races, running 1:59.69 in the 800 and 4:26.67 in the 1,600.

West Valley’s Roxanne Fredricksen won a pair of distance races in the girls 1,600 and 3,200, running 5:19.02 and 11:35.19.

West Valley’s Jayden Barta ran a personal best 49.83 to win the boys 400 to go with his win in the long jump with a mark of 21-8.

Rogers’ Jay Len Sparks ran a lifetime best to win the boys 110 hurdles in 15.24.

West Valley’s Raesean Eaton surpassed 50 feet in the boys shot put for the second meet in a row, throwing 50-6.5.