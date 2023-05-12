UI proposes 5% increase in tuition, fees

By Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The University of Idaho will ask the Idaho State Board of Education to approve a 5% increase in tuition and fees during Monday’s board meeting.

This is the first time since 2020 the state’s universities are seeking tuition increases for resident undergraduate students. Increases in mandatory student fees, which support everything from student government to health and wellness programs, were approved last year.

Boise State University and Idaho State University are also asking for a 5% increase. Lewis-Clark State College is asking for a 5.6% raise.

According to the state board, the average cost to attend Idaho’s four-year institutions has increased from $17,894 in 2012 to $22,478 in 2022.

The University of Idaho is requesting a $360 increase for undergraduate students. This brings the proposed tuition rates to $6,540 per year for Idaho residents and $25,776 per year for nonresidents.

When combined with proposed fees, this results in $8,816 per year for undergraduate Idaho residents and $28,052 per year for undergraduate nonresident students.

Graduate students would see their tuition increase $520. This results in a total tuition and fee package of $10,548 per year for resident students and $29,784 per year for graduate nonresident students.

Lewis-Clark State College is proposing a $352 increase in tuition and a $40 increase in mandatory fees. The proposed full-time cost for resident students would be $7,388 per year.

Nonresident students would also see a 5.6% increase in tuition and fees, which would raise the cost to $21,386. Asotin County residents would pay $11,686 per year.

Graduate residents and nonresidents would see a 5.6% increase in cost as well.

The State Board of Education is meeting at 7 a.m. Monday in Boise. The session can be viewed on the State Board’s YouTube channel.