A Grip on Sports: Vacation is over. Time to get back to the summertime grind, with Seahawks, M’s and Kraken

A GRIP ON SPORTS

• Let’s just say we were in a galaxy far away, in a sense. And were surrounded by happy people, one of whom even goes by the name of Happy, though after exploring by train the mine he and his cohorts work, we think it might be an alias.

Anyhow, let it go. Our family vacations aren’t all that exciting.

Though building our very own lightsaber – and making the person in charge laugh with a line about late nights spent with Obi Wan Kenobi – was really cool. And expensive.

The important thing is we’re back. And, hopefully, so are a bunch of you. Though maybe not that Goofy guy, who always bothers everyone.

What happened while we were away? Can’t really tell you. There is just no way you can be a West Coast sports fan living anywhere near the I-95 corridor. Not at our age. A key hockey game starting at 10 p.m. after spending the day walking 25,000 steps in the sun? No thanks. Heck, it would have been hard to stay up for the M’s even with a couple naps each day.

No wonder no one in the national media hierarchy really doesn’t know anything about Gonzaga until March.

But that’s behind us. We’re here to look forward.

Just like Pete Carroll yesterday, when he got his first look on the practice field to a double-digit number of drafted rookies. And about two dozen other guys. That second group isn’t what builds a successful franchise, though. It’s the guys who heard their names called in April that have the biggest impact. This season, that might even include a few interior guys who had to wait a long time.

In particular, we’re wondering just how high a ceiling center Olu Oluwatimi might have.

Most years, drafting either the Rimington or Outland trophy winners would be big news. But for some reason, a Michigan man who won both didn’t seem to move the needle much. The Hawks were able to grab him in the fifth round. We’re of the mind he’ll be the late-round steal of this year’s draft.

• Speaking of stealing, the Kraken need to steal a win sometime in the next few days to keep their season alive. Actually, two, though winning at home shouldn’t seem like that. But hockey, especially playoff hockey, has a different feel. Game six is in Seattle this evening (4 p.m., ESPN) and, trailing 3-2 in the series, the Kraken are up against the boards.

Yes, the place will be loud. And that should help. But even winning today only secures a game-seven chance. A game-seven chance – in Dallas. It will be loud there too, if the game is played. Winning both would be thievery of the highest order.

• We can’t say we watched the Mariners much the past 10 days or so. Kept up, sure. Used an old-fashioned method. Pored over the box score the next morning.

We haven’t done that with such enthusiasm since elementary school. And, like back then, there was a player or two who disappointed us. Big time.

In the late 1960s, it was usually Jim Lefebvre or Ron Fairly. (Ya, those Dodgers had a lot of connections to the 1980s – and beyond – Mariners.) This year it has been Julio Rodriguez.

The star of stars. The guy the M’s are counting on for the next decade. Well, while we were in the happiest place on earth, Rodriguez was in the slump of slumps. So much so, even Scott Servais had to make a change. Not to drop him out of the lineup. No, that would be a Dumbo-sized mistake. But the leadoff role had to go elsewhere – J.P. Crawford for now – and Julio needed to hit lower in the lineup.

So far, it seems to be working.

Rodriguez collected three hits against the Tigers – a slump-busting pitching staff if there ever was one – including a home run in the M’s 9-2 victory Thursday.

He’s the type of hitter who can ignite an offense. Which, with Seattle hovering around .500 again in mid-May, would be welcome by the faithful.

Even if they are visiting, say, the hinterlands of Florida and can’t watch.

• By the way, we missed a lot in taking our first extended vacation from this space in more than a decade. We didn’t even use our computer, except to play Civ en route to Florida. It was a deal we made with the family. The attention was all there’s for the entirety of the trip. By about day six, some were dropping hints about how we must be missing work and all. Attention is a two-edged lightsaber, that is for sure.

WSU: Fridays are often great days to dump bad news onto an unsuspecting audience. The Cougars basketball fans were that audience yesterday, as another roster shoe fell. Freshman big Adrame Diongue, who looked as if he might be the starting center next season, has entered the transfer portal. But don't despair. There was an addition from the portal also, as Idaho big Isaac Jones will join the team next season. Colton Clark has both stories.

Gonzaga: Braden Huff had a great seat for every GU game last season. And another great view of every practice. Those, however, he was involved in – big-time. Huff, the freshman from Illinois, redshirted and got to see how the Bulldogs' bigs went about their business. Theo Lawson talked with him multiple times and has this story. … The Zags were one of the big winners in the transfer portal this offseason.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Weber State is going to play some basketball games in Canada. … Idaho State’s women finally got some good news on the transfer front. So did the Montana State men.

Preps: The weather is near perfect. Actually, perfect for postseason track and field. Keenan Gray has this coverage of Friday’s action. … Dave Nichols put together a roundup of the rest of the postseason games. … Former Mt. Spokane star Drew Rasmussen had his most-dominant game of the season Thursday night. Then Friday he went on the 60-day injured list with an elbow issue. It doesn’t sound good.

Indians: Dave was also at Avista Stadium last night as Hillsboro ended Spokane’s four-game winning streak 8-3.

Seahawks: Dave Boling has seen a lot of rookie mini-camps during his career, so he is the perfect guy to put the Hawks’ group in perspective. He has this column from the first day in Redmond. … There is also coverage from Bob Condotta and others as the 10-player draft class went through its first workouts. … Mario Edwards will be in town soon.

Kraken: Yep, today’s game is another crucial one for Seattle.

Mariners: As one might suspect, Rodriguez’s big game garnered the headlines. But Marco Gonzales also had a hand in the win with six strong innings. … Jose Caballero is earning his playing time.

Sounders: The schedule is getting tougher and more crowded. It’s the younger players’ time to shine.

• It was hard to type today. Out of practice. Made a lot of mistakes, some of which probably made their way through our tough, two-tiered editing process. You’re probably thinking “How is that any different than usual?” Until later …