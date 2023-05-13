Paul Rothrock makes most of latest chance with Sounders, scores winner

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Likely the easiest goal of Paul Rothrock’s young career came in the toughest conditions. Weather delays, injuries, ejections – all struggles that washed away for the Sounders with a toe tap from Rothrock.

The finish in the 87th minute gave the Sounders a 1-0 win against Houston at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday. Rothrock, a starter for the second-flight Tacoma Defiance, was signed to another short-term contract to help fill out a Sounders roster gutted by injuries.

The Seattleite has made three appearances with the first team – two in the U.S. Open Cup tournament – and scored a goal in each. He subbed on in the 83rd minute against the Dynamo for midfielder Joao Paulo. Rothrock’s score came in a crowded box and Houston (4-4-2) playing down two players.

A swirling rainstorm and muggy 77 degrees greeted players for kickoff. The Sounders thought a May matchup in Texas would be better than the summer, but that wasn’t the case.

Referee Rubiel Vazquez signaled a stoppage in the ninth minute of the matchup because of lightning spotted in the area. The stadium was evacuated, and the teams returned to their locker rooms for the mandatory 30-minute wait for the storm to clear downtown.

When the rainfall stopped and play resumed approximately an hour later, there were still sparks. Houston forward Amine Bassi, the club’s leading scorer with five goals this season, was sent off in the 21st minute with a straight red card. In the second half, Dynamo captain Hector Herrera was shown two yellow cards and ejected in the 78th minute for hard foul.

The Dynamo played 57 minutes down a man and the final 12 minutes down two players. Despite the numbers advantage, the Sounders had trouble executing in the final third.

Lodeiro was on the receiving end of both fouls that saw Bassi and Herrera ejected. The latter threw Lodeiro to the ground while Bassi stretched studs up on a tackle attempt. Lodeiro took a moment to soothe the pain and remain in the match.

The Uruguayan was also shown a yellow in the second half for shoving a player, and Sounders center back Jackson Ragen was carded for a bad foul.

The weather spoiled the Sounders’ best start since April. Dylan Teves had header in the 3rd minute that brushed over the crossbar. In the approximate eight-minute span, the Sounders had 58.3% possession of the ball with an 86.2% passing accuracy.

After the weather break and Bassi’s ejection, Sounders forward Jordan Morris had the only threatening chance in the opening half – a header in the 40th minute that flew over the crossbar.

Houston coach Ben Olsen subbed on Brad Smith in the 60th minute. The winger helped the Sounders win the 2019 MLS Cup and was traded for a monetary sum that ultimately made it possible for Seattle to acquire midfielder Albert Rusnak in 2022.

Teves, who starred at the University of Washington, started on the right wing in place of Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol). Defender Cody Baker received his MLS debut start at left back due to Nouhou (malaria) and backup Kelyn Rowe (knee) being unavailable.

Baker also signed short-term contract ahead of Saturday’s to fill out the Sounders roster.

The Sounders (7-3-2) remain atop the MLS Western Conference standings. Los Angeles FC is second and has two games in hand.

The Sounders return to Lumen Field to host Austin FC on Wednesday.