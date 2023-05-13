The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Greater Spokane League 4A/3A baseball eliminated from postseason; Shadle Park softball captures 2A district title

May 13, 2023 Updated Sat., May 13, 2023 at 10:01 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school district tournament action.

Baseball District 8 4A

Hanford 8, Gonzaga Prep 4: Kaden Castro went 2 for 3 with a home run, double and three RBIs, and the visiting sixth-seeded Falcons (12-11) eliminated the third-seeded Bullpups (12-13) in the district third-place game.

Cavan McKeirnan went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a stolen base for G-Prep.

District 8 3A

Southridge 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Tyler Gaskins had two hits and an RBI, AJ Hendrickson struck out three over two shutout relief innings, and the fifth-seeded Suns (16-9) eliminated the second-seeded Wildcats (19-6) in the district second-place game in Kennewick.

Kennewick 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Braxden Salazar and Aiden Garcia singled and scored in the second inning, and the top-seeded Lions (21-2) beat the visiting second-seeded Wildcats in the district championship game.

Andrew Rayment struck out five in a complete-game two-hitter for Mt. Spokane.

Southridge 4, Cheney 2: Jabari Simon went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the fifth-seeded Suns (16-9) eliminated the sixth-seeded Blackhawks (15-8). Quinn Hubbs had a hit and an RBI for Cheney.

District 5/6/8 2A crossover

Grandview 3, Shadle Park 2: Carlos Guillien struck out seven in a complete game and went 2 for 3 with a run and a stolen base, and the visiting Greyhounds (10-11) eliminated the Highlanders (15-8).

Andrew Fox struck out 12 in a complete game for Shadle.

Clarkston 4, Ellensburg 0: Trace Green struck out seven over 61/3 innings, and the visiting Bantams (17-5) beat the Bulldogs (13-4) to advance to state.

Jackson Slagg hit a two-run single and later scored in Clarkston’s fifth-inning rally.

District 6/7 1A crossover

Chelan 2, Lakeside 0: Braiden Boyd struck out 18 in a complete-game shutout and the visiting Mountain Goats (15-8) eliminated the Eagles (11-13).

Sadahiro Patterson went 3 for 4 with a double and struck out eight for Lakeside.

Cashmere 4, Medical Lake 1: Jack Croci struck out seven over six innings, and the Bulldogs (14-2) eliminated the visiting Cardinals (10-13).

Tom McDevitt went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Cashmere.

Softball District 8 4A

Central Valley 11, Lewis and Clark 1 (5): Grace Melcher struck out four in a five-inning complete game and the top-seeded Bears (13-9) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (3-17).

CV advances to face Hanford in a loser-out game on Saturday.

Maddie Saty and Sofia Morales had two hits apiece, and Sierra Fischer knocked in two for CV.

Pasco 8, Gonzaga Prep 4: Ariana Gonzales knocked in two runs on a single in a seventh-inning rally and the visiting eighth-seeded Bulldogs (5-17) eliminated the third-seeded Bullpups (3-19).

Morgan Cervantes went 3 for 4 for G-Prep.

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 6, University 2: Jessica Waters and Quincy Schuerman homered and the second-seeded Wildcats (21-1) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Titans (16-4) in a semifinal.

Mt. Spokane advanced to the district title game against fifth-seeded Walla Walla (8-14) on Saturday. U-Hi faces Mead in a loser-out game.

District 8 2A

Shadle Park 2, Clarkston 0: Crimson Rice struck out eight in a complete-game one-hitter and the top-seeded Highlanders (18-2) beat the visiting third-seeded Bantams (13-10) in the district championship game.

Both teams advance to a District 5/6/8 crossover on Saturday.

Shadle Park 11, West Valley 0 (5): Rice struck out 10 in a five-inning complete game and went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and the top-seeded Highlanders eliminated the visiting Eagles (10-12) in a semifinal earlier in the day.

Clarkston 14, East Valley 6: Leah Copeland went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and four RBIs, and the third-seeded Bantams (13-9) eliminated the second-seeded Knights (10-11) in a semifinal.

Jocelyn Weger homered for host East Valley.

Boys soccer

Pasco 2, Gonzaga Prep 1: Alex Ramirez scored an insurance goal in the 60th minute and the visiting second-seeded Bulldogs (19-1) beat the Bullpups (14-4) in the District 8 4A championship game.

Andre Layman scored a late goal for G-Prep. Both teams qualified for state.

West Valley 3, Selah 2 (SO): Cyler Petruso scored the tying goal in the 65th minute, and the Eagles (14-4) beat the visiting Vikings (8-7) in a shootout in a District 5/6/8 2A crossover game.

Quinten Murphey scored the winning goal in the shootout for WV, which advances to state.

Lakeside 6, Medical Lake 1: Andrew Cardon scored two goals and the second-seeded Eagles (11-8) eliminated the third-seeded Cardinals (10-11) in the District 7 1A second-place game.

Jalen Garcia, Tomio Yamada and Sean Wilson each had a goal and an assist for Lakeside, which advanced to state.

