Prep roundup: Greater Spokane League 4A/3A baseball eliminated from postseason; Shadle Park softball captures 2A district title
May 13, 2023 Updated Sat., May 13, 2023 at 10:01 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday’s high school district tournament action.
Baseball District 8 4A
Hanford 8, Gonzaga Prep 4: Kaden Castro went 2 for 3 with a home run, double and three RBIs, and the visiting sixth-seeded Falcons (12-11) eliminated the third-seeded Bullpups (12-13) in the district third-place game.
Cavan McKeirnan went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a stolen base for G-Prep.
District 8 3A
Southridge 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Tyler Gaskins had two hits and an RBI, AJ Hendrickson struck out three over two shutout relief innings, and the fifth-seeded Suns (16-9) eliminated the second-seeded Wildcats (19-6) in the district second-place game in Kennewick.
Kennewick 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Braxden Salazar and Aiden Garcia singled and scored in the second inning, and the top-seeded Lions (21-2) beat the visiting second-seeded Wildcats in the district championship game.
Andrew Rayment struck out five in a complete-game two-hitter for Mt. Spokane.
Southridge 4, Cheney 2: Jabari Simon went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the fifth-seeded Suns (16-9) eliminated the sixth-seeded Blackhawks (15-8). Quinn Hubbs had a hit and an RBI for Cheney.
District 5/6/8 2A crossover
Grandview 3, Shadle Park 2: Carlos Guillien struck out seven in a complete game and went 2 for 3 with a run and a stolen base, and the visiting Greyhounds (10-11) eliminated the Highlanders (15-8).
Andrew Fox struck out 12 in a complete game for Shadle.
Clarkston 4, Ellensburg 0: Trace Green struck out seven over 61/3 innings, and the visiting Bantams (17-5) beat the Bulldogs (13-4) to advance to state.
Jackson Slagg hit a two-run single and later scored in Clarkston’s fifth-inning rally.
District 6/7 1A crossover
Chelan 2, Lakeside 0: Braiden Boyd struck out 18 in a complete-game shutout and the visiting Mountain Goats (15-8) eliminated the Eagles (11-13).
Sadahiro Patterson went 3 for 4 with a double and struck out eight for Lakeside.
Cashmere 4, Medical Lake 1: Jack Croci struck out seven over six innings, and the Bulldogs (14-2) eliminated the visiting Cardinals (10-13).
Tom McDevitt went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Cashmere.
Softball District 8 4A
Central Valley 11, Lewis and Clark 1 (5): Grace Melcher struck out four in a five-inning complete game and the top-seeded Bears (13-9) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (3-17).
CV advances to face Hanford in a loser-out game on Saturday.
Maddie Saty and Sofia Morales had two hits apiece, and Sierra Fischer knocked in two for CV.
Pasco 8, Gonzaga Prep 4: Ariana Gonzales knocked in two runs on a single in a seventh-inning rally and the visiting eighth-seeded Bulldogs (5-17) eliminated the third-seeded Bullpups (3-19).
Morgan Cervantes went 3 for 4 for G-Prep.
District 8 3A
Mt. Spokane 6, University 2: Jessica Waters and Quincy Schuerman homered and the second-seeded Wildcats (21-1) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Titans (16-4) in a semifinal.
Mt. Spokane advanced to the district title game against fifth-seeded Walla Walla (8-14) on Saturday. U-Hi faces Mead in a loser-out game.
District 8 2A
Shadle Park 2, Clarkston 0: Crimson Rice struck out eight in a complete-game one-hitter and the top-seeded Highlanders (18-2) beat the visiting third-seeded Bantams (13-10) in the district championship game.
Both teams advance to a District 5/6/8 crossover on Saturday.
Shadle Park 11, West Valley 0 (5): Rice struck out 10 in a five-inning complete game and went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and the top-seeded Highlanders eliminated the visiting Eagles (10-12) in a semifinal earlier in the day.
Clarkston 14, East Valley 6: Leah Copeland went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and four RBIs, and the third-seeded Bantams (13-9) eliminated the second-seeded Knights (10-11) in a semifinal.
Jocelyn Weger homered for host East Valley.
Boys soccer
Pasco 2, Gonzaga Prep 1: Alex Ramirez scored an insurance goal in the 60th minute and the visiting second-seeded Bulldogs (19-1) beat the Bullpups (14-4) in the District 8 4A championship game.
Andre Layman scored a late goal for G-Prep. Both teams qualified for state.
West Valley 3, Selah 2 (SO): Cyler Petruso scored the tying goal in the 65th minute, and the Eagles (14-4) beat the visiting Vikings (8-7) in a shootout in a District 5/6/8 2A crossover game.
Quinten Murphey scored the winning goal in the shootout for WV, which advances to state.
Lakeside 6, Medical Lake 1: Andrew Cardon scored two goals and the second-seeded Eagles (11-8) eliminated the third-seeded Cardinals (10-11) in the District 7 1A second-place game.
Jalen Garcia, Tomio Yamada and Sean Wilson each had a goal and an assist for Lakeside, which advanced to state.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.