Rockford man arrested after striking bicyclist, fleeing scene, WSP says
May 13, 2023 Updated Sat., May 13, 2023 at 7:44 p.m.
A 55-year-old man was arrested after he struck a bicyclist, injuring him, and fled the scene Friday night on state Route 27 1 mile north of Freeman, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Jack Jessop was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry north on the highway around 7:55 p.m. when he hit the bicyclist, 68-year-old Jeffrey Bennett, on the right shoulder of the road, according to a state patrol news release. Jessop, of Rockford, fled the scene and was located in a ditch at Dishman Mica Road and state Route 27, troopers said.
Bennett, of Spokane Valley, was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. His condition was unclear Saturday.
Jessop was charged with suspicion of vehicular assault and hit-and-run. Troopers said drugs or alcohol were involved and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Jessop was listed in the Spokane County Jail Saturday.
