Jay Ambrose: Title 42’s demise may help solve border issues

By Jay Ambrose Tribune News Service

One of Joe Biden’s greatest failings as president of the United States has been to facilitate several times more illegal immigrants crossing the southern border than Donald Trump did. Among the consequences: thousands of migrant children pushed into unforgiving labor, border communities absolutely devastated and a recent record of 853 border-crossing migrants themselves dying from their desert treks, drowning, falling off cliffs and other accidents. Hardly least of the tragedies: 70,000 Americans killed by smuggled fentanyl.

Well, look, some Biden supporters have said, the fewer restrictions the better. That goal is coming about through the lapse of Title 42 that prevented entries for fear of COVID transmission. Will a surge of additional thousands pouring our way fill the supporters with joy because the poor receiving asylum are thereby rescued even if many don’t qualify, and is the harm to Americans something to ignore?

The Democrats among them might want to notice Eric Adams, the Democratic mayor of New York City now being bashed by endless migrant arrivals. He has caught onto what many border communities have been enduring. The supporters might also want to catch up on a Gallup poll showing 42 million Latin Americans want to live here in addition to vast numbers from around the world. There have to be limits, or goodbye, America.

And don’t forget there are perfectly acceptable, legal ways of entry, such as green visas in which immigrants line up jobs or have a family sponsor within America. Actually, out of fairness, there should be more chances for those with no relatives here. Merit should play a bigger role.

Trump initiated Title 42, applying the national health code to immigration rules. Biden decided to live with it but then tried to get rid of it with courts saying no. Now it’s expiring, trouble is at hand and Biden has been trying to accomplish in a matter of days what he should have started two years ago. In moves that in some ways imitate Trump initiatives he rejected, Biden now will allow no appeals for asylum from those who did not make such appeals to countries they passed through, it’s reported. Anyone who crosses the border without permission will be deported.

The value of these and other new restrictions?

Well, a while back, Biden set a 20-year record for the number of crossings, helping to cause a mighty influx of migrant children arriving at the border without their parents. Something like 130,000 were released into the country last year, and as a New York Times story tells us, many have ended up doing backbreaking work, sometimes for well-known companies and breaking century-old laws. We are talking about children who may be as young as 12 who often send the money back to their parents while also paying their sponsors. The Health and Human Services Department knows what’s going on in this area of its responsibilities and does little, the Times reports.

And please don’t forget the deaths of 70,000 mostly young Americans from fentanyl, a killer drug made in China and smuggled by cartels through Mexico even though some illogically dismiss it as a border issue. Their argument is that something like 80% of what assaults Americans arrives here through legal ports of entry in cars and trucks and less than 20% is carried into the country by illegal immigrants. The answer, they say, is better police work in America and better training of vulnerable Americans.

Excuse me, but that 20% is still killing thousands, more can be done at illegal ports of entry, we already have training and police work in America and it’s not as if we have to choose between that approach and border enforcement.

If our seemingly awakened president sticks to the best of his new ideas, backs off from some overly lenient plans and finally embraces common sense, the multi-targeted threat of Title 42 collapse may ultimately have promoted the good.