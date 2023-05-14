Latah Valley fire damages home, kills dog on Saturday night

Spokane fire fighters extinguished a fire on Saturday night in the Latah Valley neighborhood that caused heavy damage to a home and killed one pet, according to a release from the fire department.

Neighbors reported a large structure fire in the back of a home at 4724 S. Dandy Court at about 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Members of the Spokane Fire Department saw a large column of black smoke coming from the back of the home, which was on fire, the release said. Spokane County Fire District 8 assisted the fire department.

Fire crews discovered two dogs inside of the home, one of which was resuscitated using an oxygen mask and transported to an emergency pet clinic, the fire department said. The release added the pet is doing well.

“The second dog, sadly, was unable to be revived,” the fire department release said.

There were no other injuries from the fire.

Several trees and adjacent homes were also threatened by the fire, but crews attacked the fire from the interior and from the back of the house and extinguished the flames.

The home was heavily damaged on all floors, although the firefighters recovered several musical instruments, the department said. The Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.