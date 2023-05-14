Musical memories at Sac: Four friends who were among the first class at Sacajawea Middle School look back as building nears demolition

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

If the walls of the Sacajawea Middle School band room could talk, they’d likely whisper about the many students who found a lifelong love of music and education within its confines.

Those walls will come tumbling down soon, making way for the sports fields and parking lots of the new Sacajawea Middle School scheduled to open this fall.

Recently, four former band and orchestra students who attended the school on its opening day gathered to share their memories.

In September 1960, John Luppert, Nan Comeaux Luppert, Bruce Pennell and Karen Bart were among the 1,131 seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders who strode through the doors of the $1.4 million brick building.

John Luppert wasn’t supposed to be there.

“I went to Irving Elementary school and those students weren’t supposed to attend Sacajawea,” he said. “But Richard (Dick) Skok was my choir teacher at Irving. I was in his boys’ quartet. When I found out he was going to be the band director at Sacajawea I wanted to be there.”

This was the era before school choice, but Luppert’s mother marched into the school administration building and informed them that her son would be attending the new school.

He already had a friend there. He’d met Nan Comeaux in the All-City band.

“We met in the clarinet section,” she said. “I broke my reed when we were auditioning for first chair and he lent me one of his. Then I beat him!”

The pair didn’t date until they were both at Lewis and Clark High School. They married in 1968.

Bruce Pennell joined them in band. He played trombone, but had his eye on something bigger.

“There were three brand new (upright) basses that nobody played,” he recalled. “So I taught myself how to play it.”

That involved a buddy and him carting the unwieldy instrument home between their two bicycles. The effort proved worth it because Pennell still plays the instrument with various groups.

Karen Bart wasn’t in band – she played cello in the orchestra. From the moment she picked it up, she was hooked.

“I told my mother that this was what I wanted to do with my life.”

John Luppert’s admiration of Skok was echoed by his fellow musicians.

“He treated us like human beings,” said Nan Luppert. “He was commanding, but kind.”

Her husband agreed.

“We rose to the challenge he gave us. We all wanted to grow up and be Richard Skok,” he said. “When Dick started the first stage band it was a new concept and the school wasn’t about to add it to the regular class schedule, so we met at zero hour.”

By then he’d moved on to saxophone, but Nan stuck with the clarinet.

“I played in the stage band and so did my twin sister, Jan,” said Nan. “She played flute.”

That stage band went on to perform at all kinds of dances and public events.

Their years in the Sacajawea music program proved life-changing for the four friends and many others.

Pennell gestured toward the group.

“All four of us are retired teachers.”

Bart nodded.

“A huge percentage of that class from 1960 went into teaching or music,” she said. “Many became professional musicians.”

She was one of them.

After graduating from Eastern Washington University with a master’s in music education, she taught orchestra for 30 years in Spokane Public Schools. In the ’80s she returned to teach at Sacajawea.

“Some of my teachers were still here,” she said.

Bart played with the Spokane Symphony for 25 years and hasn’t really retired.

“I coach at New Horizons orchestra.”

Likewise, Pennell pursued a musical life.

“I joined the Musician’s Union at 17,” he said.

That’s how old he was when he played in the Ice Capades band. He also played in the Dixieland band at Expo ’74.

After graduating from EWU, Pennell served 21 years in the Air National Guard band and taught band, orchestra and general music for 26 years in the Central Valley School District. Post-retirement, the district asked him to sub, which he did until 2021.

“I enjoyed the kids,” he said. “And they sensed that.”

As a bass player, Pennell is always on call for gigs and plays with a group called Memory Makers.

“When you’re a string bass player everybody needs you,” he said.

The Lupperts also graduated with education degrees from EWU, though Nan declined to teach music.

“I couldn’t see myself commanding a marching band,” she said. “But I used music to teach Spanish, French and English for 17 years.”

John taught band and orchestra for 11 years before moving on to a different career. He didn’t move on from music, though.

“I was one of the early members of the Spokane Jazz Society (now Spokane Jazz Orchestra),” he said. “I was with them for 25 years.”

He and Pennell meet with a group of musicians every Friday at Rocket Bakery on 14th Avenue and Cedar Street.

The Lupperts said both of their daughters attended Sacajawea and their grandchild, Evan, a seventh-grader, is in the school’s Show Club Choir. Evan will be the last Luppert at the old school and the first in the new one.

“I was so moved at Evan’s concert,” said John Luppert. “I thought of all the people whose lives have been changed because of the music here.”

The Sacajawea Middle School replacement is just one of many projects that Spokane voters approved by passing the 2018 Bond. The $49 million school will feature 145,000 square feet and house approximately 825 students in grades six through eight.

But when the walls fall at the old school, Luppert won’t be there.

“I want to be out of town when they tear it down,” he said.