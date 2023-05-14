The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

State matchups set for baseball, boys soccer first-round games

May 14, 2023 Updated Sun., May 14, 2023 at 7:06 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association seeding committee announced the opening-round matchups for the state baseball and boys soccer tournaments which commence this week.

Only one Greater Spokane League team qualified for the state baseball tournament – Clarkston (17-5), which finished second in the GSL 2A, beat Ellensburg on the road Saturday in a District 5/6/8 crossover to reach the 2A bracket.

Trace Green struck out seven over 6 1/3 innings on Saturday while Jackson Slagg hit a two-run single and later scored in Clarkston’s fifth-inning four-run rally.

The Bantams drew the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 Fife on Saturday at 10 a.m., with the location still to be determined.

The Northeast A sent two teams to state: District champ Deer Park (17-4) and runner-up Colville (15-7). Deer Park drew the No. 6 seed and faces No. 11 Toppenish, while 12th-seeded Colville faces No. 5 Overlake/Bear Creek.

Northeast 2B teams to qualify were No. 3 Chewelah and No. 8 Northwest Christian. In 1B, No. 4 Almira/Coulee-Hartline, No. 8 Northport and No. 9 Wilbur-Creston Keller advanced.

Boys soccer

Gonzaga Prep (14-4) shared the GSL regular season title with Mead (12-3-2), and both teams qualified for their respective state tourneys.

The Bullpups earned the No. 5 seed and will host No. 12 Union on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Panthers are the No. 13 seed and face No. 20 Auburn Mountainview, day and location TBD.

The GSL 2A sent two to state, as district champ West Valley (16-2) beat Selah 3-2 in a shootout and runner-up Pullman (14-2) edged Othello 2-1 in crossovers on Saturday.

Pullman earned the No. 6 seed and faces No. 11 White River (day/location TBD), while No. 13 West Valley takes on No. 4 Sehome at Bellingham’s Civic Stadium on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

NEA qualified two to the 20-team 1A bracket. District champ Northwest Christian (15-3), playing up a level in spring soccer, is the No. 15 seed and plays No. 18 Life Christian Academy. NEA runner-up No. 19 Lakeside (11-8) faces No. 14 Cedar Park Christian. Day/location is TBD for both.

