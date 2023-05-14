Washington State moves up in Pac-12 standings with crucial series win over Cal

From staff reports

Washington State’s baseball team topped Cal 7-1 on Sunday in the rubber game of a crucial Pac-12 series in Berkeley, California.

After winning their first Pac-12 series in a month, the Cougars (29-20, 10-16 Pac-12) moved into eighth place in the conference standings – half a game ahead of the Golden Bears (22-25, 10-17). The top nine teams in the Pac-12 qualify for the conference tournament, which will begin May 23 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

WSU will need a strong finish to the regular season if it hopes to earn a postseason berth. Up next, the Cougars host No. 6 Stanford – which has already clinched the Pac-12’s regular-season title – for a three-game series, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m.

Starting pitcher Shane Spencer (2-0) led the way Sunday for WSU, which avenged a 16-10 loss from the night before. The right-hander was called upon to make a spot start, and he had his best outing of the season. Spencer worked seven innings, allowing one run on five hits and one walk against six strikeouts.

“What a performance by Shane,” WSU coach Brian Green said of the Central Arizona College transfer. “He hasn’t gotten a start in probably six weeks. He’d been battling. He was a big recruit for us in terms of expecting him to be one of our starters, and he’s had some adversity. For him to come out and do what he did … was beyond impressive.”

Closer Caden Kaelber shut the door with two hitless innings. The Golden Bears hit 5-for-32 as a team and struck out nine times.

The Cougs used a two-run third inning to gain some separation, then went ahead by a comfortable margin in the fifth inning when slugger Sam Brown hit a two-run home run – the junior’s second homer of the game and 10th of the year.

Brown sent a solo home run to left field in the first inning. He went 2-for-4 on the day with three RBI. Outfielder Jonah Advincula also hit 2-for-4 with a double.