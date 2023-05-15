100 years ago in Spokane: Disbarment committee declines to hear from Beatrice Sant in hearing on discipline of Codd lawyers

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The fallout from the controversial Maurice Codd murder trial continued – seemingly forever – as three of Codd’s attorneys were facing disbarment proceedings.

Yet the three lawyers received some good news. The disbarment committee ruled that the testimony of Beatrice Sant, central to the case, would not be admissible in the hearing.

The Codd lawyers argued that Sant’s testimony was inadmissible because she was a convicted perjurer. This was true – and also ironic. She was convicted of perjury because she had falsely testified in Codd’s favor – at the behest, she later said, of Codd’s lawyers.

In any case, the committee’s ruling likely meant that the charges against the Codd lawyers would be dismissed.

From the high school beat: A girls’ committee at Lewis and Clark High School was “seriously considering” a dress code that would mandate “only simple, modest and inexpensive dresses for all high school girls.”

They were following the lead of the North Central High School girls, who had already banned silk fabrics, “French-heeled shoes,” extravagant dresses and “the excessive use of cosmetics.”

1897: The Scientific-Humanitarian Committee is founded in Berlin by Magnus Hirschfeld, and is the first LGBT rights organization in history.

1951: AT&T becomes the first U.S. corporation to have a million stockholders after young car salesman Brady Denton purchases seven shares worth $1,078.