3 people dead and several injured in New Mexico shooting

Three people, including a shooter, were killed in Farmington, New Mexico, on Monday in an encounter that also left two police officers and multiple civilians injured, authorities said.

The Farmington Police Department said that it had responded to an active shooter situation Monday and that multiple officers were involved “in an officer-involved shooting” but did not release any further details. Police said the shooter, whose identity was unknown, was confronted and killed on the scene.

Police said in a statement on Facebook that there were “multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased.” The shooting is being investigated by the Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico State Police. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded, its Phoenix field office said.

The shooting happened near North Dustin Avenue and East Navajo Street, said Shanice Gonzales, a spokesperson for the police department.

Two officers, one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police, were being treated at the San Juan Regional Medical Center, police said. They were in stable condition Monday afternoon.

“There are no other known threats at this time,” police said.

Farmington Municipal Schools were placed under a preventive lockdown after 11 a.m., which was lifted about two hours later, the school system said.

Farmington, situated near the Navajo Nation, is home to about 46,000 people. The city, about 140 miles from Albuquerque in the rural northwestern corner of the state, serves as a commercial hub for nearby oil-producing areas as well as much of northwestern New Mexico.

Last month, officers with the Farmington Police Department shot and killed an armed man while responding to a domestic violence call at the wrong home. In 2017, in the nearby town of Aztec, a former student at Aztec High School fatally shot two students at the school before killing himself.

