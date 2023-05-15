Edie Higby: New health care bill gives children something to smile about

Edie Higby

By Edie Higby

A bill that will expand dental therapy access statewide was approved this legislative session thanks to the leadership of Spokane’s state Rep. Marcus Riccelli, who sponsored it. The bill will improve the smiles and lives of children and adults in Spokane County and across the state.

Allowing dental therapists to practice in community health clinics throughout Washington state is a victory for improving access to dental care for our underserved communities, including children. Communities of color, low-income families, and residents of rural communities face the biggest challenges to getting oral health care. Dental therapists are an addition to the dental care team, providing routine and preventive care and reducing wait times for appointments.

As an early childhood specialist, I work directly with families and kids struggling to find a dental home or dentist. My work includes community outreach and education about oral health and tooth decay prevention. I’ve worked in early childhood education for over 20 years and haven’t seen improvements to access to dental care over that time. Lack of providers and clinics not accepting Medicaid are significant barriers for lower income, rural and families of color. Dental therapists will help overcome these problems.

Dental therapists serve as primary dental care providers who deliver routine and preventive care under the supervision of a dentist. They have a significantly smaller scope of practice than dentists, but are trained to the same standards as dentists. Dental therapists are trained on a set of commonly needed services, such as cleanings and fillings, freeing up dentists to focus on more complex dental procedures.

With the dental therapy bill passing, dental therapists can meet families where they are and help fill the gaps for our rural areas.

The lack of preventive dental care affects all aspects of a child’s life. Almost half of all preschoolers suffer from tooth decay, and children of low-income families are twice as likely to have cavities. Oral health disparities in early childhood put children at higher risk for diabetes and heart disease and impact their overall health, food relationships, connection, social emotional behavior and, most importantly, their smile.

I am confident the addition of dental therapists will improve these outcomes. Dental therapists are successfully practicing in Tribal communities in Washington state and are authorized to practice in at least 12 U.S. states. Washington Tribal communities have seen healthier outcomes including reduced wait times, emergency visits, and increased preventive care.

I am grateful to Representative Riccelli and to all the lawmakers who supported HB 1678. This bill will have a tangible impact on the future of our children’s overall health.

As an advocate for community health, I have a social responsibility to strengthen the families and children that live within our communities. Dental therapists will be an ally in that mission, providing quality care our children and community desperately need. I look forward to seeing their impact soon.

Edie Higby started the Tooth Fairy Co. in 2013 to teach kids and families about preventative dental care and wrote the book “10 Tips From The Tooth Fairy.” Higby resides in Spokane.