Kraken’s postseason run ends with Game 7 loss to Stars

Geoff Baker Seattle Times

DALLAS — There were signs well before this magical Kraken playoff ride slowed agonizingly toward its halt in Monday night’s Game 7 that the train was perilously close to flying off the rails entirely.

The Kraken were running around in circles in their own end, relying on goalie Philipp Grubauer’s acrobatics to keep things scoreless, while failing to generate any sustained offense of their own. And that lack of offense would prove fatal in this eventual 2-1 loss to the Stars, particularly after a giveaway late in the second period enabled Roope Hintz to streak in alone and beat Grubauer to open the scoring.

That goal, despite all the prior efforts by Grubauer and the Kraken to avoid yielding one, would loom large at the second intermission. And despite all the efforts by the Kraken to generate pressure of their own against Stars netminder Jake Oettinger, they never truly tested a goalie who’d struggled in multiple series games and been pulled early twice.

Oliver Bjorkstrand would finally snap Oettinger’s shutout bid with 18 seconds to play. The Kraken pulled Grubauer for an extra attacker but it was already too late for any real crack at tying the game.

The Kraken didn’t get their first shot of the final period until well beyond the six-minute mark. They had only two shots with seven minutes to go in that frame, unable to muster enough remaining energy to generate a dangerous chance.

Wyatt Johnson would score with 7:12 to go in regulation, racing after a loose puck, playing it off the end boards and deking Grubauer upstairs for a two-goal lead that seemed insurmountable and proved just enough.

And so, one year to the day Oettinger made a historic 64 saves in a double overtime Game 7 loss to Calgary, his Stars team hung on and finally quashed the upstart Kraken to advance to the Western Conference final.

That best of seven series starts Friday in Las Vegas as the Stars battle the host Golden Knights.

As for the Kraken, their sophomore franchise season will best be remembered for this monthlong playoff run that lasted the maximum 14 games over two rounds. They’d managed to eliminate the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 in Denver and appeared to be following a similar script the way this decisive contest began.

After an early scoring chance for Alex Wennberg sailed wide off a Jaden Schwartz pass, the Kraken, just as in Game 7 in Colorado, were swarmed over by Dallas the remainder of the period with only Grubauer and shot-blocking defenders keeping things close.

Those defenders managed to block six shots on one Dallas power play in which the Kraken failed to get the puck out of their end for the entire two minutes. But it was with his own team on the power play — and performing poorly — that Grubauer was at his best, first denying Hintz on a 30-foot wrist shot, then immediately stopping Luke Glendening on a quick backhander that slid along the ice.

The Kraken somehow escaped that period, but continued to be blitzed by the Stars from all corners in the second. The Stars especially poured on the energy the latter half of the period and again only Grubauer kept things scoreless.

Tyler Seguin raced by Oleksiak and deked Will Borgen to go in alone, but Grubauer stopped him. Grubauer’s biggest stop came minutes later off Hintz, when the puck bounced out to the Dallas centerman at point blank range.

But Grubauer snared his incoming wrist shot with his glove. It would be his last successful attempt at holding Dallas off the board.

Moments later, Oleksiak gave the puck away at his own blue line and Hintz streaked in alone down the right side. Hintz fired a wrist shot from 21 feet out that beat Grubauer to the far blocker side to give Dallas a key opening goal with just 4:01 remaining in the frame.

The Stars entered 7-2 in the playoffs when scoring first and 0-4 when the opponent does — something the Kraken managed twice this series. Given that recent history, Hintz’s goal, his seventh of the series, put the Kraken up against it heading to intermission.