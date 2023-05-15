Locally: Ohio’s Jordan Richard wins PWBA bowling event in Spokane

May 15, 2023 Updated Mon., May 15, 2023 at 5:51 p.m.

From staff and news services

Jordan Richard of Maumee, Ohio, claimed first place and the winner’s prize of $20,000 at the PWBA GoBowling! Spokane Open that concluded Saturday at Lilac Lanes.

Richard, seeded third heading to the stepladder finals, defeated No. 1-seed Erin McCarthy of Elkhorn, Nebraska, 234-153 in the championship game.

High average for the event went to Dasha Kovalova of Muskegon, Michigan, who averaged 220.72 in 25 games but lost to Richard 220-202 in the stepladder semifinal. Richard averaged 219.48 in 27 games and McCarthy averaged 219.36 in 25 games.

Hope Gramly (216.92 average) of Aubrey, Texas, finished fourth in the stepladder and Bryanna Cole (215.92 average) of Tucson, Arizona, placed fifth.

The top local finisher was Kaylene Bishop of Medical Lake, who finished 65th with an average score of 185.08.

Seventy-eight players, representing 11 countries and 25 U.S. states, competed in the event.

Track and field

Sophomore Ila Davis (Lewis and Clark) won two events and the Western Washington women’s won the Great North Athletic Conference championship for the first time as the event concluded Saturday in Monmouth, Oregon.

Davis won the 5,000 meters for the second consecutive time, finishing in 18:12.34 on Saturday. On Friday, she won the steeplechase in 10:41.34.

Western Washington won the team title with 183 points. Western Oregon was second at 160.

WWU’s men won the team title for the fourth consecutive time. They have 10 team titles in the 20-year history of the event. The Vikings scored 209.5 points, with Western Oregon second at 124.

The GNAC competes at the NCAA Division II level.

• Several Eastern Washington and North Idaho athletes competing for Carroll College were named to the All-Frontier Conference teams for outdoor track and field.

The area athletes honored were (name, high school, year in college, events):

Men: Elias Hill, Lake City, junior, relays and sprints; Brycen Gardner, Mead, freshman, relays and steeplechase.

Women: Sydney J. Lamb, Central Valley, freshman, relays; Sydney Miller, Logos, freshman, relays; Brooklyn Schultz, Mt. Spokane, sophomore, relays and sprints; Lizzy Perry, Oakesdale, freshman, relays.

Hill was also named Carroll’s Champion of Character for the men’s team and Kate Picanco, a senior from Lewis and Clark, won Carroll’s Champion of Character honor for women.

To be eligible for all-conference honors, an athlete must finish in the top three at the conference meet.

The Frontier Conference is a member of the NAIA.