Mead boys, girls hold top spot after first round of 4A District 8 golf tournament

Kellogg’s Paul shoots 62, Bonners Ferry girls lead 3A state tournament

Kellogg’s Stephen Paul fired an 8-under 62 Monday in the opening round of the 2A State Tournament at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls.

Paul, who won the 2A District 1-2 tournament last week with a 65 at The Links in Post Falls, put together a bogey-free round with six birdies and an eagle.

“Stephen’s round was not only the best round I’ve witnessed, but to do it in the state tournament makes it that much more incredible,” Kellogg coach Simon Miller said. “Stephen is dialed in and he also endured a 45-minute delay making the turn.”

Declo’s Jaxon Smyer (68) and St. Maries’ Seth Swallows (69) are Paul’s closest pursuers.

First-place Declo (318) is two shots in front of St. Maries and three ahead of Genesis Prep. Kellogg is tied for fourth at 323 on a crowded leaderboard. Byron Hammett and CJ Elliott each shot 78 for Genesis Prep.

Sami Sindt’s 88 paced the fourth-place St. Maries’ girls. Kellogg is in seventh.

3A: Bonners Ferry’s Braylyn Bayer opened with a 3-over 75 and her sister Avery added a 79 at Blackfoot Golf Course.

The Badgers built an eight-shot lead over defending champion Kimberly heading into Tuesday's final round.

Braylyn Bayer made double bogey on No. 1 and was 3 over after two holes, but played the last 16 holes in even par. Avery bogeyed seven holes on the front side but closed with a one-over 37 on the back.

Kimberly’s Ellie Stasny (78) is in second place.

Toby Heider leads by one after a 1-over 73, helping Kimberly’s boys to a 20-shot advantage over Homedale.

Evan Reitz (88) led Bonners Ferry, which is in seventh place.