Mead boys, girls hold top spot after first round of 4A District 8 golf tournament
May 15, 2023 Updated Mon., May 15, 2023 at 7:59 p.m.
Mead is in a familiar position – first place – after shooting 295 in the opening round of the boys’ 4A District 8 Championship at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
The Greater Spokane League champion Panthers are followed by Ridgeline (308), Mt. Spokane (309), Southridge (324) and Walla Walla (329).
Ben Barrett posted a 70, Bradley Mulder 73 and Ben Jones 74 for the Panthers. Mead’s Cameron Cantillana, playing as an individual, finished with a 72.
North Central’s Teigen Brill holds the individual lead after carding a 69. Ridgeline’s Owen Packebush and Mt. Spokane’s Stetson Gilbert both shot 73s.
The Mead girls, led by co-GSL player of the year Brooke Bloom’s 79, are comfortably in front after shooting 355. Ridgeline (391), Southridge (403), Ferris (405) and Walla Walla (409) round out the top five.
Stella Elmore added an 87 for the Panthers. Southridge’s Jillian Hui (75) is the individual leader, followed by Mt. Spokane’s Mia Bontrager’s 76.
The top three boys and top three girls teams qualify for the state tournament.
4A District 8: Lewis and Clark’s Amanda Nguyen moved into first place with an even-par 72 at Indian Canyon. Teammate Caelia Fleming (77) is in third as the Tigers opened up a 28-stroke lead over Gonzaga Prep.
Nguyen birdied three of the four par-5s. She was 4 under on a five-hole stretch while shooting 1-under 35 on the back nine.
Reece Fix’s 86 was Gonzaga Prep’s low round. Third-place Richland trails Gonzaga Prep by 15 shots.
The Lewis and Clark boys sit in third place and Gonzaga Prep is fifth after one round at the Creek at Qualchan.
Kamiakin and Pasco share first at 312. Pasco’s Jackson Cazier is on top of the leaderboard with a 4-under 68. LC shot 316 with Henry Staples (75) and Jack Brigham (77) leading the way.
Richland is fourth at 321, two shots in front of Gonzaga Prep. Dillon Schrock led the Bullpups with a 76.
2A District 8: Pullman’s Parker Legreid (80) and Trae Fredrickson (83) hold down the top two spots after the first round of Red Wolf in Clarkston. Team scores weren’t available.
