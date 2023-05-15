The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
Current Conditions
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

One killed, one injured in crash near Seven Mile Road

May 15, 2023 Updated Mon., May 15, 2023 at 8:48 a.m.

Washington State Patrol closed state Route 291 during an investigation into a fatal collision near Seven Mile Road on Sunday night.  (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
Washington State Patrol closed state Route 291 during an investigation into a fatal collision near Seven Mile Road on Sunday night.  (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

An Airway Heights man was killed and another man from Nine Mile Falls was injured when the car they were in crashed into a tree Sunday night in northwest Spokane, the Washington State Patrol reported.

The two men, ages 26 and 27, were traveling north on state Route 291 near Seven Mile Road at about 11:45 p.m. when the collision occurred. State patrol said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and struck a tree, WSP said in a news release.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts but were ejected from the vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Charger, WSP said.

The injured man was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

State patrol has not released the name of the man who was killed.

Washington State Patrol said speed was the cause of the collision.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety