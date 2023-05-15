One killed, one injured in crash near Seven Mile Road

May 15, 2023 Updated Mon., May 15, 2023 at 8:48 a.m.

An Airway Heights man was killed and another man from Nine Mile Falls was injured when the car they were in crashed into a tree Sunday night in northwest Spokane, the Washington State Patrol reported.

The two men, ages 26 and 27, were traveling north on state Route 291 near Seven Mile Road at about 11:45 p.m. when the collision occurred. State patrol said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and struck a tree, WSP said in a news release.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts but were ejected from the vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Charger, WSP said.

The injured man was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

State patrol has not released the name of the man who was killed.

Washington State Patrol said speed was the cause of the collision.