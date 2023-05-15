Wagner leader disputes report that he offered to betray Russia

By Ivan Nechepurenko New York Times

The head of the Wagner private military group Monday rejected a report that he had offered to share with Ukraine the positioning of Russian army troops around Bakhmut in exchange for a withdrawal of Ukraine’s forces from the area in eastern Ukraine.

The Wagner group has been a driving force behind Russia’s monthslong battle to take Bakhmut, which has cost thousands of lives on both sides and reduced much of the city to rubble. Its founder, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, has publicly clashed with Russia’s military leadership over the fight for the city, accusing them of starving his forces of ammunition.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that a U.S. intelligence document leaked on the messaging platform Discord said that Prigozhin told contacts in Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate that he was willing to betray the Russian army’s locations around Bakhmut if Ukraine agreed to withdraw from around Bakhmut. A Ukrainian official told The Post that Prigozhin’s offer – made “more than once” – had been rejected.

In an audio statement published Monday by his press service, Prigozhin called the report “speculation” and a “hoax.” He suggested that Russia’s corrupt elites, who he said envied his fighters’ achievements on the front lines in Ukraine and were eager to tank his reputation, could be responsible.

Prigozhin’s mercenaries have taken the lead in trying to capture Bakhmut, the site of the longest and one of the bloodiest battles of the war, while Russian troops have controlled the area around the city’s flanks. Over the past few weeks, Prigozhin has stepped up his accusations of incompetence against the Russian military leadership.

Despite openly feuding with top Russian officials, Prigozhin has been careful not to criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Putin, said that he wouldn’t comment on The Post’s report but said that “it looks like another hoax.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.