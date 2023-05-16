83-year-old pedestrian killed in Kingston on Monday

An 83-year-old woman was killed on Monday afternoon while she was crossing the street in the Silver Valley community of Kingston, Idaho, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The woman, a Kingston resident, was crossing Silver Valley Road near Coeur d’Alene River Road at about 4:15 p.m. when a 1984 Ford F250 struck her.

The driver, a 77-year-old man also from Kingston, was traveling westbound on Silver Valley Road through the intersection of Coeur d’Alene River Road when he struck the woman, state police said. The woman died at the scene.

A GoFundeMe page identified the woman as Bobbie Holmes, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with deep ties to the Silver Valley. Holmes was walking to the gas station across the street from her home when she was struck, the page said.

Idaho State Police are investigating the incident.