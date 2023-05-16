A Grip on Sports: The Kraken took huge steps in their second season but a star or two would help them go even further

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Hockey season ended around these parts in the final gasps of an 84-degree day. Appropriate. The Kraken just melted away in Dallas, never overpowered but never seemingly in position to win the seventh game of their Western Conference semifinal against the Stars.

•••••••

• The 2-0 defeat ends the NHL expansion franchise’s second season nine wins short of the ultimate goal, the Stanley Cup title. So be it. After the first season, one that didn’t even result in a playoff berth (thanks, Las Vegas, for making that a goal these days), the turnaround was spectacular. And showed Seattle has the foundation needed to contend for the Cup.

But not the stars.

Don’t confuse that with the Stars, who have enough high-end talent to be the final team standing this year. We’re talking about great players, like Connor McDavid of Edmonton, or Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado. Players who can win a game by themselves.

You might, rightfully so, say those players are out of the playoffs as well. That their teams weren’t good enough to win this year either. Fine. But the Kraken’s core is darn good and a player of that caliber, say an Auston Matthews or Nikita Kucherov, is what’s needed to put Seattle over the top.

The Seattle approach has been fine. A winning one, in fact. Share the wealth. Attack with multiple bodies, multiple ways. Stay aggressive. But playoff hockey can come down to having that one guy, or maybe two, who can score a goal, or assist on one, when needed – sometimes from out of nowhere.

MacKinnon did that for the Avalanche in the first-round series loss to Seattle. We watched it. And marveled. Put a player like that in a Kraken sweater and the offense takes a leap.

But that’s for later. The offseason. For now, let’s revel in what the team did. The Kraken went from a relative pushover into a team that could do the pushing this season. And push they did. All the way until the middle of May.

We’re not sure if one two-series playoff run will make the U.S. part of the Northwest a hockey-mad region but it didn’t hurt. Make the right choices over the summer and fall and we’ll see how next year goes. We’re looking forward to it.

• There’s a big change coming to high school basketball next season. A evolutionary change if you will.

The one-and-one free throw is going the way of the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The National Federation of High Schools’ rules committee voted to move to the same rule as used in college women’s basketball. Instead of a one-and-one after the seventh foul of a half and then two shots after the 10th, only two shot fouls will be shot. They will come with the fifth foul in each quarter, and the number will reset after each quarter.

In other words, if a team commits four fouls in the first quarter, or 24, the team fouls reset to start the second. Five more fouls are needed before free throws are shot. And all will be two shots. The word bonus no longer needs to be used by anyone.

It’s a big change. One that is designed to cut the amount of rough-and-tumble rebounding events in half. (Of course, if the rules about pushing and shoving on rebounds were actually enforced, then maybe the change wouldn’t be needed.)

There is one other change that will be noticeable as well. If the ball goes out of bounds in the frontcourt, and the offense keeps possession, it will inbound at one of four pre-determined spots: two on each sideline (at 28 feet) and two on the baseline (3-feet outside the key).

One thing you can say about basketball. The game doesn’t stand still. It constantly changes. Just another way it is a pretty darn good metaphor for life.

•••

WSU: Speaking of change, college basketball rosters are going through intense transformations after each season. There are many reasons for it, something Kyle Smith discussed with Colton Clark for this story, but it is here to stay. At least until enforceable rules concerning name, image and likeness are put into place. This is a great story that should not be missed. … The depth of the quarterback room is hard to define. But Jon Wilner takes a shot at it again today, rating the conference’s groups. WSU ranks ninth. … Elsewhere around the Pac-12 and the nation, we can pass along this summary of recent incoming Oregon football transfers. … All the change at Colorado has caught the TV networks’ eyes. … Utah and BYU probably need to keep playing in football. … A former UCLA and Colorado assistant football coach is taking over a junior college program. … How well he does at the NBA combine might determine if Azuolas Tubelis returns to Arizona. … Stanford and California are headed to the softball playoffs with different goals.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana picked up a quarterback transfer. … A Montana State assistant coach got into trouble on the night another assistant was cited for DUI.

Preps: We mentioned the new basketball rules above. In action Monday, golf took centerstage. We can pass along this roundup.

Bowling: An Ohio woman came West and won the PWBA GoBowling! Spokane Open at Lilac Lanes on Saturday. That nugget leads off the S-R’s latest local briefs column.

Kraken: The season is over. A good one. Hopefully, not the best one.

Mariners: The season rolls on. Starting to become a better one. Thanks, yesterday at least, in large part to Cal Raleigh. The M’s beat the host Red Sox 10-1. George Kirby was darn good again. … The bullpen is always in flux. Matt Brash might be scuffling but Justin Topa is dealing.

Seahawks: One more rookie mini-camp link before we move on to today’s news.

•••

• We just happened to be watching the M’s last night when Raleigh hit his second home run. Not only did it clear the Green Monster, it also cleared the advertising sign atop the thing. It was a blast. And he did it right-handed. Until later …