Body found in Spokane River identified as Joseph Kamau, 20-year-old missing since March
May 16, 2023 Updated Tue., May 16, 2023 at 8:07 p.m.
A 20-year-old who had been missing since March has been identified as the man found dead in the Spokane River Thursday.
The Spokane Police Department said Joseph Kamau’s cause and manner of death are pending.
His body was found in the river near 7600 block of Aubrey White Parkway.
Kamau, who worked at a McDonald’s, had last been seen after midnight March 3 at his apartment near Gonzaga University.
His family said Kamau’s apartment was unlocked with his belongings inside, and one window had been broken out with blood found nearby.
The case is under investigation.
