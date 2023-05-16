Golf roundup: Bonners Ferry girls secure second 3A State golf title in three years

The top three finishers of the Washington 2A district boys golf tournament, from left, second place Wyatt Hart, of Rogers, first place Trae Fredrickson and third place Parker Lee, of Pullman, pose for a portrait at the Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston. (Austin Johnson/courtesy photo)

May 16, 2023 Updated Tue., May 16, 2023 at 10:09 p.m.

Staff reports

From staff reports

The Bonners Ferry girls golf team, led by individual champion Braylyn Bayer, earned its second 3A State title in three years.

The Badgers shot 375 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 739 at Blackfoot Golf Course . Kimberly was second at 743.

The Bayer sisters, Braylyn and Avery, led the way. Braylyn followed Monday’s 75 with a 78, finishing six shots in front of Kimberly’s Ellie Stastny. Avery closed with an 83 and took third place. Mia Blackmore was 10th.

Braylyn was second and Avery fifth in 2021 when the Badgers won the first state title in program history.

In 3A boys, Toby Heider (73-71) repeated as champion, leading Kimberly to a 67-shot victory over Homedale.

Timberlake’s Colton Mendenhall (77-89) tied for ninth. Eli Blackmore (89-83) shared 13th place for Bonners Ferry, which placed seventh.

State 2A

Kellogg junior Stephen Paul cruised to the state championship, shooting 70 after Monday’s 8-under-par 62 at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls.

Paul had three birdies and three bogeys in the final round. Ambrose’s David Chacon also shot 70, but finished 10 strokes behind Paul. St. Maries’ Seth Swallows (69-77) tied for third.

Declo (647) won the title. Kellogg and Genesis Prep shared third (658) and St. Maries (669) took sixth.

Cole Valley Christian captured the girls title. Ambrose’s Ashley von Behren (76-77 153) was the top individual. Kellogg’s Kendra Korasick finished ninth. The Wildcats took fifth place.

Washington

District 8 4A

The Lewis and Clark girls rolled to the title with a two-day score of 661 at Indian Canyon. The Greater Spokane League-champion Tigers will be joined at state by Gonzaga Prep, which took second at 715.

LC’s Amanda Nguyen earned the district championship after shooting 1-under 71 for a 36-hole score of 143. Pasco’s Jillian Breedlove (75-71, 146) was second, followed by LC’s Caelia Fleming (158).

G-Prep’s Reece Fix (169) and Lissette Durkin (173) finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

The state tournament is next week at Indian Canyon.

In the boys tournament, Lewis and Clark trimmed 21 shots off its first-day score, shooting a 295 at the Creek at Qualchan to claim first place.

The Tigers won by 10 shots over first-day leader Kamiakin. LC’s Geo Pirrie shot a 2-under 70, Jack Brigham fired a 71 and Henry Staples added a 74.

Brigham finished third overall behind Kamiakin’s Wyatt Hansen (78-67, 145) and Pasco’s Jackson Cazier (68-79).

G-Prep and Richland tied for third. G-Prep won the playoff to qualify for state. G-Prep’s Dillon Schrock, who had a key birdie on the playoff hole, and Patrick Reilly both shot 73.

District 8 3A

Mead brought home a pair of team titles from Sun Willows in Pasco. The Mead girls (355-352, 707) will be joined at state by Ridgeline (772) and Walla Walla (778).

Stella Elmore led the Panthers with an 82. Brooke Bloom (79-83 162) was the team’s top finisher in the tournament.

Southridge’s Jillian Hui (75-72 147) captured the district title. Mt. Spokane’s Mia Bontrager (156) placed third and qualified for state as an individual.

Mead won the boys tournament by a comfortable margin, closing with a 2-over 290. Bradley Mulder shot 2-under 70 and Dylan Murray added a 72.

The Panthers will be joined at state by Ridgeline and Mt. Spokane.

North Central’s Teigen Brill (69-71 140) took first individually.

Mead’s Cameron Cantillana, playing as an individual, was second at 142.

District 8 2A

Pullman claimed five of the eight spots in next week’s state tournament at Liberty Lake.

The Greyhounds’ Trae Fredrickson shot a 7-over 79 at Clarkston’s Red Wolf GC to finish at 162, seven strokes in front of Rogers’ Wyatt Hart. Pullman’s Parker Lee (171) was third and Parker Legreid (172) was fourth.

Other state qualifiers: West Valley’s Keason Silva (174), Pullman’s Rawley Larkin (175), Shadle Park’s Jonah Kern (180) and Pullman’s Elliot Lee (183). Pullman cruised to the team title.

Pullman also won the girls title. West Valley was second.

West Valley’s Melia Cerenzia (82-84, 166) and her sister Spencer (170) took the top two spots . Pullman’s Ryliann Bednar (178) finished third and Matiline Rink (188) was fifth.

Clarkston’s Tierney McKarcher (185), East Valley’s Shawnee Munns (199) and Shadle Park’s Sophia Carney (215) also earned state spots next week at MeadowWood.