Former NIC employee arrested after dumping bucket of liquid on school trustee Todd Banducci

The entrance of North Idaho College is photographed on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review) Buy a print of this photo

May 16, 2023 Updated Tue., May 16, 2023 at 7:41 p.m.

A former North Idaho College employee was arrested Tuesday in connection with a confrontation with NIC trustee Todd Banducci.

The former employee, Zach Shallbetter, entered Banducci’s Coeur d’Alene business office unannounced, verbally threatened him and threw “a large bucket of liquid” over Banducci, his desk, computer and other office equipment, according to a news release from NIC.

People came to Banducci’s aid to subdue the man until law enforcement arrived.

Shallbetter was arrested on suspicion of battery and malicious injury to property.

Banducci was first elected to the NIC board of trustees in 2012. He stepped down as chair of the board in May 2022 and has been at the center of the controversies surrounding the board and the college’s accreditation crisis for the last several years.

Shallbetter held a one-year special appointment as an assistant professor, hired last fall to teach web and graphic design. His special appointment contract ended on May 12, according to NIC.

The situation is under investigation.