Sports >  WSU basketball

Former star Idaho forward Beyonce Bea announces commitment to Washington State

May 16, 2023 Updated Tue., May 16, 2023 at 10:04 p.m.

Idaho’s Beyonce Bea shoots over Sacramento State’s Katie Peneueta during a Feb. 4 Big Sky game at the ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho. Bea averaged 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season. (Courtesy Idaho Athletics)
Idaho's Beyonce Bea shoots over Sacramento State's Katie Peneueta during a Feb. 4 Big Sky game at the ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho. Bea averaged 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season. (Courtesy Idaho Athletics)
By Colton Clark coltonc@spokesman.com(208) 627-3209

PULLMAN – Beyonce Bea, one of the best players in Idaho women’s basketball history, announced Tuesday over Twitter that she will transfer to Washington State for her final season of eligibility.

A four-year starter for the Vandals, Bea was a unanimous selection on the All-Big Sky first team in each of the past three seasons. She led the conference in scoring last year at 22.8 points per game – sixth nationally.

She’ll add punch to the Cougars, who return four starters from their Pac-12 Tournament championship squad.

The 6-foot-1 Bea is also a strong rebounder and lengthy post defender who will boost a WSU roster that includes one of the nation’s top players in senior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker.

Bea averaged 8.4 rebounds per game, totaled 11 double-doubles and recorded a team-high 31 blocks last season. She shot 49.1% from the field.

Bea finished her Idaho career as the program’s No. 4 all-time scorer (1,934 points). She posted career averages of 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.03 blocks per game in 116 appearances. Bea shot 44.8% from the field and 73 of 260 (28.1%) from 3-point range. She scored more than 30 points in nine games, and hit the 40-point mark twice.

Bea finished her Washougal (Washington) High career as the school’s all-time leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker. She earned a spot on All-Greater St. Helens League first team every season, and led the Panthers to a State 2A championship as a senior in 2019.

Bea entered the transfer portal in mid-April, about a week after the Vandals parted ways with longtime coach Jon Newlee.

