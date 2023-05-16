Former star Idaho forward Beyonce Bea announces commitment to Washington State

PULLMAN – Beyonce Bea, one of the best players in Idaho women’s basketball history, announced Tuesday over Twitter that she will transfer to Washington State for her final season of eligibility.

A four-year starter for the Vandals, Bea was a unanimous selection on the All-Big Sky first team in each of the past three seasons. She led the conference in scoring last year at 22.8 points per game – sixth nationally.

She’ll add punch to the Cougars, who return four starters from their Pac-12 Tournament championship squad.

The 6-foot-1 Bea is also a strong rebounder and lengthy post defender who will boost a WSU roster that includes one of the nation’s top players in senior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker.

Bea averaged 8.4 rebounds per game, totaled 11 double-doubles and recorded a team-high 31 blocks last season. She shot 49.1% from the field.

Bea finished her Idaho career as the program’s No. 4 all-time scorer (1,934 points). She posted career averages of 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.03 blocks per game in 116 appearances. Bea shot 44.8% from the field and 73 of 260 (28.1%) from 3-point range. She scored more than 30 points in nine games, and hit the 40-point mark twice.

Bea finished her Washougal (Washington) High career as the school’s all-time leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker. She earned a spot on All-Greater St. Helens League first team every season, and led the Panthers to a State 2A championship as a senior in 2019.

Bea entered the transfer portal in mid-April, about a week after the Vandals parted ways with longtime coach Jon Newlee.