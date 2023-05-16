Gabriel Hughes roughed up, Spokane Indians lose to Everett 10-3
May 16, 2023 Updated Tue., May 16, 2023 at 10:43 p.m.
Tyler Locklear went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs and the Everett AquaSox beat the Spokane Indians 10-3 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field in Everett on Tuesday.
Locklear hit a two-run homer as part of a three-run third inning off Indians starter Gabriel Hughes. Hughes came out for the fourth but failed to retire a batter. in total he allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
The outing was the shortest of the season – while matching a season-high for hits allowed – for Hughes (2-3), who made his sixth start of the 2023 campaign.
The Colorado Rockies first-round pick, No. 10 overall in the 2022 MLB draft, threw 76 pitches, 45 for strikes.
Everett (17-16) hit four homers off three Spokane pitchers, with Ben Ramirez, Randy Bednar and Seattle Mariners top prospect Harry Ford all going deep.
Zach Kokoska and Aiverson Rodriguez had two hits apiece for the Indians (16-15).
The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
