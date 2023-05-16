The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man arrested after shot fired in Post Falls domestic incident that led to SWAT response

May 16, 2023 Updated Tue., May 16, 2023 at 3:03 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Post Falls police arrested a man on Monday night after a reported domestic violence incident escalated to a shot being fired, according to a police news release.

Police arrested James T. Drapeau, 33, on suspicion of resisting officers. 

Police responded to the incident at the Spencer Place Apartments in the 300 block of North Spence Avenue at about 6:20 p.m. A caller who reported the incident said there was a physical fight between a man and a woman inside the unit, police said.

Upon their arrival, officers heard a gunshot they believed to have come from inside the apartment unit, police said.

Officers secured the area around the apartment and evacuated neighbors from the building.

Post Falls Special Response Team and Kootenai County SWAT arrived on the scene shortly after. The occupants inside of the apartment surrendered once the teams were in place, Post Falls police said.

Police booked Drapeau into the Kootenai County Jail shortly after midnight on Tuesday. His bond was set at $2,000. 

The incident remains under investigation.

