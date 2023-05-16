Motorcyclist who died in Spokane Valley crash was 18

The motorcyclist who died earlier this month in a Spokane Valley crash was 18-year-old David Kozhevnikov.

Witnesses say a 2004 Honda Odyssey was driving south on Dishman Mica Road and then turned east onto Eighth Avenue while Kozhevnikov, driving a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja, was traveling north on Dishman Mica at a high speed late in the morning on May 6, according to search warrant documents.

Kozhevnikov hit the passenger side of the Honda as the Honda was making the turn, police said in documents. The Honda likely had a flashing yellow turn arrow, meaning the Honda was required to yield to the motorcyclist.

The driver of the Honda told a deputy she did not see the motorcycle coming . There was about 54 feet of skid marks from the motorcycle on the road and another roughly 24 feet showing the Kawasaki slid on its side.

The Honda driver declined to do evaluations to determine if she was impaired, court records show. There were no obvious signs of impairment based on deputies’ interactions with her, according to court documents, and she was released from the scene.

Kozhevnikov worked as a maintenance engineer for Quality Construction and Renovations, according to a tribute on Hennessey Valley Funeral Home and Crematory’s website. He was described as happy, hardworking, always willing to help and loved motorcycle riding and snowboarding, the tribute read.

He is survived by his parents, five siblings and grandparents.