North Idaho early results show school levies passing, current library members leading

May 16, 2023 Updated Tue., May 16, 2023 at 9:43 p.m.

Initial election results Tuesday night showed a majority of voters in favor of Coeur d’Alene Public Schools’ levy.

Kootenai County had counted 13,549 ballots as of 8:45 p.m., or 13.1% of registered voters. None of the county’s 73 precincts had fully reported.

The early results showed nearly 73% of Coeur d’Alene votes in favor of the school district’s two-year, $25 million supplemental levy.

Of those, 7,210 votes were counted in favor, and 2,696 were against the levy.

The levy represents about 25% of the district’s annual operating budget.

Meanwhile, 60% voted in favor of Lakeland Joint School District’s two-year, $9.5 supplemental million levy. The levy had 1,166 votes in favor and 765 votes against.

Lakeland’s two-year, $1.15 million building maintenance levy had 1,208 votes in favor and 724 votes against it. About 62.5% voted in favor of the second levy, which requires a 55% majority to pass.

The two incumbents were in the lead for the two Community Library Network trustee seats.

Judy Meyer had 4,535 votes and Regina McCrea had 4,389.

Challengers Tom Hanley had 2,546 votes and Tim Plass had 2,440.

Voters were allowed to vote for two trustees. The trustees serve six-year terms.