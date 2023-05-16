The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
75°F
Current Conditions
Broken clouds
View complete weather report
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

Police detain man who tried to drop off flowers at Lady Gaga’s Malibu residence

May 16, 2023 Updated Tue., May 16, 2023 at 3:25 p.m.

Lady Gaga attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12 in Hollywood, California. (Tribune News Service)
Lady Gaga attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12 in Hollywood, California. (Tribune News Service)
By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Police recently detained a man who attempted to drop off flowers at Lady Gaga’s Malibu residence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday that officers responded to a 911 call made Thursday by a person on the singer’s property and launched an investigation into the incident. No arrests were made, and the man was released after police determined that no crime was committed.

According to TMZ, Gaga’s security team told police that the same man often visits her Malibu home to deliver “little gifts.” One of Gaga’s security guards reportedly was the person who called 911 last week.

Representatives for Gaga did not immediately respond to the L.A. Times’ request for comment.

It’s unclear whether the “Chromatica” artist was home during the incident. In early April, Gaga wrapped production on “Joker: Folie à Deux,” the musical sequel to 2019’s “Joker,” starring the Grammy winner and Oscar nominee as the villainous Harley Quinn.

Behind-the-scenes photos of Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix filming the movie around New York City flooded social media and generated hype for the project last month. Phoenix is set to reprise his Oscar-winning role as Joker alongside fellow returning cast member Zazie Beetz.

Directed by Todd Phillips, “Joker: Folie à Deux” is expected to open in October 2024.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Nation/World