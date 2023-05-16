Prep roundup: Wes Starley scores go-ahead goal for Mead boys soccer in State 3A tournament opening round

May 16, 2023 Updated Tue., May 16, 2023 at 10:42 p.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school state and district tournament action.

Soccer State 3A

Mead 1, Auburn Mountainview 0: Wes Starley scored the lone goal in the 47th minute and the 13th-seeded Panthers (13-3) beat the visiting 20th-seeded Lions (10-7) in an opening-round game at Union Stadium.

Mead advances to play fourth-seeded Edmonds-Woodway in a Round 2 game on Friday.

State 1A

Northwest Christian 3, Life Christian Academy 2: Ethan Jones scored twice and the 15th-seeded Crusaders (16-3-0) beat the 18th-seeded Eagles (11-6-1) in a first-round game.

Lincoln Crockett scored a goal with an assist for NWC.

The Crusaders face second-seeded Montesano in a Round 2 game on Friday.

Fastpitch softball District 7 1A

Colville 13, Newport 3: Cadence Brown went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the fourth-seeded Crimson Hawks (11-10) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Grizzlies (6-13) in a loser-out game.

Colville faces top-seeded Riverside in a semifinal on Thursday.

Deer Park 4, Lakeside 2: Paige Hamilton and Hannah Krantz homered, Hamilton struck out nine in a complete game and the third-seeded Stags (14-4) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Eagles (3-14) in a loser-out game.

Deer Park faces second-seeded Freeman in a semifinal Thursday.

District 7 2B

Colfax 10, Liberty 0 (5): Delaney Imler struck out 11 in a five-inning complete game and the top-seeded Bulldogs (14-3) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Lancers (12-8) in a semifinal.

Colfax faces second-seeded Northwest Christian in the district title game at Merkel Sports Complex on Saturday. Liberty faces Asotin in a loser-out.

Northwest Christian 4, Chewelah 3 (8): Kaitlyn Waters scored on a fielding error in the bottom of the eighth and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and the second-seeded Crusaders (18-2) beat the visiting third-seeded Cougars (12-9) in a semifinal.

Chewelah will play Lind/Ritzville-Sprague in a loser-out Saturday.

Lind/Ritzville-Sprague 19, Davenport 11: Maddie Cameron and Rita Dean had three hits apiece and the fifth-seeded Broncos (12-10) beat the visiting eighth-seeded Gorillas (2-17) in a loser-out in Colfax.

Asotin 18, Kettle Falls 6: Emily Elskamp went 2 for 2 with a homer and five RBIs and the sixth-seeded Panthers (9-14) beat the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (5-14) in a loser-out at NWC.

District 8 tennis

The Pullman girls and boys swept to singles, doubles, and overall team titles at the 2A district tournament at Rogers HS, qualifying 11 total players for Saturday’s regional crossover with the Central Washington Athletic Conference.

Boys: Pullman’s Vijay Lin topped Conner Kunz of West Valley 6-1, 6-0 in the boys’ singles final for his second straight district championship, while Kolby Uhlenkott and Kieran Hampson topped Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay and Mir Park 6-2, 6-2. Kunz defeated Pullman’s Reed Newell in a second/third-place match to become the only non-Pullman player to advance to regionals.

Girls: Rhoda Wang bested teammate Gwyn Heim 6-2, 6-1 in singles while the doubles pairing of Lotti Wolf and Kei Bromley rallied from a set down to overcome Diana Gutierrez and Lydia Nelson 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Heim beat Clarkston’s Annouck Jansen while Gutierrez/Nelson knocked off Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson, respectively to secure regional berths.