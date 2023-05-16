Ryan Seacrest is back on ‘Live With Kelly’ already? Ex co-host sets return as a guest

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

“Live With Kelly and Mark” – and Ryan?

Ryan Seacrest is heading back to the daytime TV home he recently vacated. The Times has confirmed that the “American Idol” host will appear as a guest on Thursday’s episode of the talk show, which will reunite him with former co-host Kelly Ripa.

The TV personality and mega-producer’s “Live” return comes after he signed off the job in April. In 2017, Seacrest succeeded Michael Strahan as Ripa’s co-host. Strahan had filled the vacancy left in 2011 by longtime Ripa co-star Regis Philbin, who died in July 2020.

Following Seacrest’s exit, ABC tapped Ripa’s husband, actor Mark Consuelos, as her new co-host.

According to People, which broke the news Monday, Seacrest will appear on “Live” to promote Sunday’s season finale of “American Idol,” which he hosts.

Seacrest announced his departure from the Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Live” in February on social media. But even in his emotional farewell post, Seacrest hinted that viewers hadn’t seen the last of him.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future,” he wrote.

During his final “Live” episode in April, Seacrest delivered an emotional speech in which he said he was a “very lucky guy” to share the desk with Ripa.

“I’ve spent my entire career talking. Talking on the radio, talking on television. Words are my bread and butter, my wheelhouse. But today it’s hard to put into words how deeply I’ve appreciated being here and being with you,” he told Ripa and his “Live” audience.

The TV host shared similar sentiments to People amid his exit, recalling his time at the “remarkable” set and as a member of the “family at ‘Live.’” He also said, “This isn’t the end. I’m going to be back.”

Clearly, Seacrest knows a thing or two about speaking opportunities into existence.