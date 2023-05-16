Spokane gets top-tier USL women’s soccer team

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

In a major step forward for women’s sports in the Inland Northwest, the United Soccer League announced Tuesday that Spokane will be one of eight franchises to compete next year in the new USL Super League.

The inclusion of the Super League team means that Spokane will be home to both men’s and women’s professional teams as well as a women’s preprofessional team in the W League, also under the USL.

“When we looked to invest in USL Spokane, it was always our intention to add a women’s professional team to the club,” said Katie Harnetiaux, who along with husband Ryan Harnetiaux leads Aequus Sports, LLC, the investor group purchasing the expansion club rights for USL Spokane.

“We are thrilled the league and other USL ownership groups are committed to U.S. Soccer’s Division One standards,” Katie Harnetiaux said. “This is a historic moment; we are literally doubling the landscape of opportunity for women in pro soccer.”

Other markets confirmed for the Super League are Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas/Fort Worth; Lexington, Kentucky; Phoenix; Tampa Bay, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; and Washington, D.C.

More could be added in the weeks ahead.

Play is scheduled to begin in August 2024.

The USL Super League is also aiming to obtain Division I status from the U.S. Soccer Federation, putting it on par with the National Women’s Soccer League.

According to USL Super League president Amanda Vandervort, the creation of the league is about meeting demand.

Vandervort noted there are more than 100 professional men’s teams in the U.S. but only 12 on the women’s side.

“You’ve got 12 professional women’s teams in this country, and amazing cities and fans and players who want to be part of this movement of professional women’s sports,” Vandervort told ESPN on Tuesday.

“I think that’s created the opportunity that there is now for the Super League. We’re ready and we’re excited to create that platform for all of those people.”

The USL operates the W League, a preprofessional women’s league that began last year and has 65 teams. It’s expected the W League will feed into the Super League.

“What we’re trying to do is connect talent with opportunity at all steps in a player’s journey,” Vandervort said. “So that infrastructure is important, but the Super League teams are top-tier professional teams that stand in their own right.”

Vandervort praised the efforts in Spokane, which along with Lexington will be among the smallest markets for the Super League.

“Katie and Ryan have big ambitions for this club and their community. And with such a beautiful stadium in a prime downtown location, there is no doubt that this team will be electric,” Vandervort said.