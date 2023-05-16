Ukraine reports shooting down six hypersonic Russian missiles

By Ulf Mauder dpa

KYIV, Ukraine — Eighteen Russian missiles were fired at Ukraine overnight, including six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said on Tuesday.

All 18 missiles along with six Iranian-made kamikaze drones drones and three Russian reconnaissance drones were taken out by the Ukrainian air defenses, he said.

Zaluzhnyi said the missiles were launched from MiG-31K fighter planes and Russian warships in the Black Sea.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov rejected Ukraine’s version of events. He said a U.S Patriot air defense system in Kyiv had been destroyed in a Kinzhal precision strike.

The nighttime attack was centered on Kyiv and rattled parts of the city.

Rocket debris fell in many places in the capital including the city’s zoo, while cars were hit and an unoccupied building caught fire.

According to the authorities, there were no casualties.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said none of the animals in the zoo were harmed and that they were now receiving “anti-stress” measures.

He added that the zoo was opening as usual for visitors. “So come to calm down and support the residents of Kyiv Zoo!” he said.

At the beginning of May, Ukraine reported for the first time that it had taken a Kinzhal missile out of the sky using the US Patriot air defende system.

The extremely fast and high-flying yet maneuverable missiles, hailed as a wonder weapon by Russia, are used by Russian forces for example to destroy fuel and weapons depots.

Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine more than a year ago and has repeatedly attacked it with combat drones since last autumn, often targeting public infrastructure such as power plants.

In other developments, the commander of the Ukrainian land forces Oleksandr Syrskyi described the embattled town of Bakhmut as a “mousetrap” for Russian troops.

“The Wagner mercenaries crawled into Bakhmut like rats into a mousetrap,” Syrskyi said on Tuesday during a visit to the front line area.

Through “active defense,” the Ukrainian units had been able to stage counterattacks several sections near Bakhmut, he added.

“The enemy has more resources, but we are destroying their plans,” the commander said. He awarded medals to several soldiers.

The Ukrainians say they have pushed back Russian troops north and south-west of Bakhmut, in some cases by several kilometeres.

The head of the Kremlin-loyal Wagner Group of mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin again claimed that he was making progress in conquering the last streets in the city of Bakhmut. He published a video on Tuesday in which he showed the parts on a map still occupied by Ukrainian troops.

The town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, once home to more than 70,000 people, has been the focus of fighting for months. The battle for the strategically important town is the bloodiest and longest of the war so far.