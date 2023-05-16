Wallace man in critical condition after being struck in the head with axe

A Wallace man was critically injured Monday morning when he was struck in the head with an axe, according to a news release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at about 9:50 a.m. on the 300 block of High Bank Street. Upon their arrival, Shoshone County Sheriff’s deputies found a suspect, Nicolas D. Johnson, 39, who was nude outside of the residence. Johnson was taken into custody without incident.

Johnson was booked into the Shoshone County Jail on one count of assault with intent to murder, simple battery and battery with intent to commit serious felony, according to Shoshone County Undersheriff Lance Stutzke.

The two men were family members, but Stutzke declined to describe their exact relationship. It’s unknown whether drugs were involved, he said.

The victim was taken to Shoshone Medical and then flown to Kootenai Health, where he is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

“Wallace is historically pretty mellow and not a lot of much happens, but the last few years we’ve definitely seen uptick in violent crime in Wallace and throughout the county,” Stutzke said.