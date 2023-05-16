Woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for shooting man during robbery in west Spokane County

A 31-year-old woman who shot a man in the chest during a robbery in west Spokane County was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Katey Kaczar, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree robbery and bail jumping May 5 before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Harold Clarke III handed down the 97-month sentence, which included a three-year firearm enhancement.

The sentence stemmed from Sept. 24, 2021, when a man and his girlfriend got a ride from Kaczar and two others after the couple’s vehicle broke down on the South Hill, according to court documents.

The couple was seeking a ride home to Davenport and Kaczar, an acquaintance of the girlfriend’s “associate,” agreed to help the couple in exchange for gas money, the boyfriend said in documents. A man driving a Dodge Caravan with two passengers, including Kaczar, picked up the couple.

While driving west on U.S. Highway 2, the driver pulled off on Stroup Road, the boyfriend said. That’s when Kaczar yelled at the boyfriend and girlfriend to get out of the car while demanding their belongings, which the couple provided.

Kaczar struck the girlfriend on the head with the butt of a paintball gun, the boyfriend told law enforcement. Kaczar then shot the boyfriend in the hand with the paintball gun and in the chest with a revolver as he tried to intervene.

The boyfriend fell to the ground and Kaczar and the other two occupants fled in the minivan.

The boyfriend and girlfriend walked back to the highway, where they flagged down a motorist who called 911, documents say.

The boyfriend was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said at the time the gunshot wound was not believed to be life threatening.

Shortly after the shooting, an Airway Heights police officer pulled the minivan over near Northern Quest Resort and Casino because of a faulty tail light, and the occupants of the van were detained. Kaczar was later arrested and booked into jail, and the other occupants were released without charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kaczar will serve 18 months of community custody when she is released from prison.