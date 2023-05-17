Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for May 18

By Alan Liere For The Spokesman-Review

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission unanimously approved a new wolf management plan during its May 11 meeting. The wolf plan drew roughly 2,500 comments during a 32-day public comment period, and will shape Idaho’s wolf management over the next six years by outlining goals and strategies to manage Idaho’s wolf population to fluctuate around 500 animals.

Overheard Angler , Bryan Baker , recently landed a bighead carp at Grand Lake in Oklahoma that weighed just over 118 pounds. That’s 30 pounds heavier than the world record set in Tennessee in 2005, but it won’t qualify for an IGFA record as it was snagged rather than hooked. Bighead carp are an invasive species and anglers are encouraged not to release them.

Heads up Current spring chinook salmon allocation for the Snake is based on the preseason forecast, as there has not been a run size update. Fish passage appears to be delayed throughout the system based on water conditions, so the fishery is closed to allow for Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff to assess catch information and determine the remaining allocation for this fishery.

Braggin’ rights The Deer Lake Resort Lake Trout Tournament on May 6 had 140 registered participants land 121 mackinaw worth $10 each. The largest fish, worth $200, was caught by Nate Allen. Lee Morgan caught the most macks with 22.

Only fish under 12 inches may be retained except for one that can be over 17 inches. There is no limit or size restriction for bass in rivers, streams and beaver ponds. All of this is spelled out on page 25 of the fishing pamphlet. Crappie restrictions are spelled out for individual lakes in the “Eastside Lakes–Special Rules” section of the pamphlet. If a lake such as Horseshoe, which has crappie, does not list a size restriction for crappie in the “Eastside Lakes–Special Rules” section, follow the rules in the Statewide Freshwater Species Rules on page 25.

Bass lakes, ponds and reservoirs in Washington, for example, have a daily limit of five largemouth.

Although the Washington Sport Fishing rules pamphlet as well as several fishing apps, such as FishWA, make it clear when a lake opens, when it closes , and what the possession limit and minimum–fish size is for each body of water, some anglers would rather plead ignorance for and break ing the law rather than take a few seconds to study the regulations.

Fly fishing

The North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River has been dropping. Water is still high, but fishable.

The trout have moved into more currents with the warmer temperatures. Roads are open and you can drive the length of the river. Hatches are varied. Salmon flies, drakes, caddis and even some nemouras and capnia stones are still out.

The St. Joe River is back on the rise and has been fairly high this week. The Spokane River is still closed but will be back open beginning May 27.

Trout and kokanee

Anglers have caught some unusually large kokanee out of Loon Lake this spring, but numbers of fish are down and few trollers are catching more than a fish or two.

Regional fish program manager Chris Donley said WDFW puts 100,000 kokanee fry in Loon Lake each year, but something happened to the 2020 plant that anglers should be catching now.

Donley said that as far as the southern lakes in the district go, “If you can’t catch fish there now, you might as well take up needlepoint.” Badger has been as good as projected, and the kokanee there are 10-12 inches. Anglers are having success by casting for trout from shore

Other southern lakes like Clear and Fishtrap are still producing plenty of trout.

Clear Lake has rainbow and brown trout, and big bass are taken there occasionally. WDFW biologist Randy Osborne says most trout in Fishtrap are “a beautiful 14 inches,” which is amazing as they went into the lake as 3-inch fry last spring.

This is the first year after rehabilitation for Williams Lake. Osborne said that although the fishing has been mostly good, it will be much better in the years to come.

West Medical Lake doesn’t have huge numbers of trout this year, but it is not uncommon to catch rainbow and browns running 3 to 4 pounds.

Anglers report they are catching kokanee in Lake Chelan that are the largest seen in 10 years with some 13 to 15 inches and others as large as 17 inches. Kokanee and some nice-sized trout are also bending rods on Lake Roosevelt.

Long Lake has become an excellent trout fishery. The water is back up, clarity is good, and 14- to 16-inch rainbow are available for trollers and bank fishermen.

Sprague Lake trout fishing has been a bit off this year. It still holds some large fish, but they are not as large as they have been. Unfortunately, carp are back in the lake competing with the trout.

Many Idaho waters will receive plants of catchable rainbow trout this month.

In the Panhandle region, these include Cocolalla, Fernan and Kelso lakes; and Spicer and Steamboat ponds.

Salmon and steelhead

The Icicle River in Chelan County will be open to retention of hatchery spring chinook until June 30.

A large return of spring chinook is forecast to return to the Icicle River this spring, and fish that exceed needs for broodstock Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery will be available for sport angler harvest.

This fishery will be monitored closely and could close at any time if the nontreaty harvest share is met or if additional broodstock are needed.

Anglers are advised to check the WDFW website at fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/ for updates.

Spiny ray

Lake Roosevelt has come up over 20 feet in the past two weeks, which has created a lot of current and a lot of debris.

Walleye water has changed considerably since the reservoir began rising, but the Spokane Arm has been good for walleye. Anglers should try jigs.

Friends fishing at Buoy Five found a good bite in 40-45 feet of water.

Smallmouth fishing has not taken off as the fish are still fairly deep. When they move in closer to the bank, things heat up for anglers throwing tube jigs.

Friends fishing The Dalles area of Lake Roosevelt did well on nice-sized walleye this week.

They were dropping jigs sweetened with a piece of night crawler in 20-25 feet of water. They said that unlike the last few years, the campground at North Gorge has plenty of spaces available. Both China Bend and Snag Cove were still closed as of this writing.

Eloika Lake crappie anglers say that only one legal-sized crappie of 9 inches or better is caught for every four or five hooked. While frustrating, this is not unusual, as crappie populations run in cycles.

A bass tournament on Long Lake last week had anglers weighing in a lot of big smallmouth. The walleye fishing has also been excellent.

Moses Lake bass are moving onto their beds in shallow water, and the bite has picked up.

Largemouth bass fishing has been good this week on Potholes Reservoir.

A lot of 2– to 4-pound fish are being caught. Anglers should try Senkos and lipless crankbaits in 2 to 10 feet of water. The frog bite is coming on.

Bluegill and crappie are being caught back in the sand dunes and up Lind Coulee. Both species are in midspawn and will bite if anglers find the spawning flats. Throw worms for bluegill and Trout Magnets for both bluegill and crappie.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com