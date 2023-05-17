Bryan Kohberger indicted by grand jury in killings of 4 UI students

May 17, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 9:16 a.m.

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last fall has been indicted by a grand jury, the Latah County Clerk’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, will be arraigned in Latah County District Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

He has been in jail since January charged with killing Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle at the women’s off-campus home.

The former Washington State University graduate student was scheduled for a week long preliminary hearing next month where prosecutors would have to prove they had probable cause for the charges against Kohberger. The grand jury indictment, a more secretive process, replaces the need for the hearing.

The clerk’s office said the full indictment would be made public Wednesday.

Kohberger will enter a plea on the charges Monday.

This story is developing and will be updated.