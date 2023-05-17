The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Bryan Kohberger indicted by grand jury in killings of 4 UI students

May 17, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 9:16 a.m.

Bryan Kohberger, left, sits with his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on Jan. 5 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Ted S. Warren/Pool)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last fall has been indicted by a grand jury, the Latah County Clerk’s Office confirmed Wednesday. 

Bryan Kohberger, 28, will be arraigned in Latah County District Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

He has been in jail since January charged with killing Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle at the women’s off-campus home.

The former Washington State University graduate student was scheduled for a week long preliminary hearing next month where prosecutors would have to prove they had probable cause for the charges against Kohberger. The grand jury indictment, a more secretive process, replaces the need for the hearing. 

The clerk’s office said the full indictment would be made public Wednesday.

Kohberger will enter a plea on the charges Monday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

