Court docs identify man killed and other man involved in fatal crash on Route 291

Two men involved in a deadly crash that ripped a car in two on a highway in northwest Spokane on Sunday night were identified in documents.

According to a search warrant filed in Spokane County Superior Court this week, police are investigating Serjay J. Firsov, 27, of Nine Mile Falls, for suspected drug and alcohol consumption after a crash on state Route 291 near Seven Mile Road at 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Firsov told Washington State Troopers that he drank “enough” when asked how much alcohol he consumed, according to court documents. Investigators said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.135, which is above the legal limit.

Police said Firsov was closest to the steering wheel of the vehicle, although he has not been officially charged with anything.

First responders declared the other occupant, Timofey Bezverkhov, 26, of Airway Heights, dead at the scene of the crash.

The vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Charger, was split into two pieces, the court documents said.

Medics transported Firsov to Sacred Heart, where he was said to be in critical condition on Monday morning.