DeSantis signs bills aimed at transgender care, pronouns, drag shows

May 17, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 11:10 a.m.

By Skyler Swisher Orlando Sentinel

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a series of bills on Wednesday taking aim at transgender treatments for minors, pronouns in schools, bathroom use and keeping children out of drag shows.

“We are not doing the pronoun Olympics in Florida,” DeSantis said during an event at a Christian school in Tampa. “It’s not happening here.”

He spoke at a lectern with a sign that read, “Let Kids Be Kids.”

LGBTQ advocates dubbed the measures the “slate of hate,” calling it the most extensive package of anti-LGBTQ legislation passed in one legislative session in Florida’s history.

“This is an all-out attack on freedom. … DeSantis doesn’t see freedom as a value worth defending, he sees it as a campaign slogan in his bid for the White House,” Joe Saunders, senior political director of Equality Florida, said in a prepared statement.

Under the bills, drug treatments and surgeries for children diagnosed with gender dysphoria will be banned in Florida. Transgender people will be required to use bathrooms in schools and public buildings that correspond with their sex at birth.

Lawmakers expanded the Parental Rights in Education Law, which critics call “don’t say gay.” Under the law, children can’t use pronouns that don’t correspond with their sex at birth.

Classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity will be prohibited in grades kindergarten through eighth, instead of third grade as the original law mandates. It also adds pre-kindergarten, including private programs, and charter schools to the law.

The State Board of Education has gone further than that law, prohibiting classroom instruction on those topics for all grades unless specifically required by state standards.

Venues that admit children into sexually explicit “adult live performances” would face steeper penalties, tapping into concerns from DeSantis about drag shows.

Lawmakers also overhauled the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors, giving the governor the authority to pick eight of the 13 members. That board regulates sports at almost every high school in the state.