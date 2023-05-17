Hoopfest in search of court monitors as number of players rise

May 17, 2023 Updated Wed., May 17, 2023 at 9:57 p.m.

From staff reports

Hoopfest, the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world, is scheduled for June 24-25 in downtown Spokane.

Organizers are encouraged by the number of teams that have registered to play this year, but they are in urgent need of volunteers – especially for court monitors.

“Our numbers (for players) are way up from last year but the number of court monitors is not to the level we need to run a successful tournament,” Hoopfest Executive Director Riley Stockton said on Wednesday.

Court monitors are a vital part of the experience, keeping games running smoothly or acting as a conduit to tournament organizers.

“They make the tourney run efficiently and effectively,” Stockton said. “Court monitors are vital to the success and enjoyment of the Hoopfest experience.”

Deadline to register as a court monitor is June 9 – visit spokanehoopfest.net/court-monitor/.